Rush Sign Jordan D'Intino, Rico DiMatteo

Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has signed forward Jordan D'Intino and goaltender Rico DiMatteo to Standard Player Contracts.

D'Intino, 22, had signed in Hungary's Erste Liga this season, but did not play. He spent last year at Toronto Metro University in Canada, and picked up 21 points in 27 games in his only collegiate season.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound center from London, Ontario posted back-to-back 20-goal seasons in major junior with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds.

DiMatteo, 24, is in his first professional season. He began the year in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, and has posted a 10-4-2 record with a 2.84 goals against average.

The Brasher Falls, N.Y. native played five Division I seasons with Northern Michigan University, Long Island University, and the University of New Hampshire.

The Rapid City Rush battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on New Year's Eve this Wednesday, December 31st!







