Gladiators Acquire Jack O'Brien & Nolan Orzeck in Trade with Heartlanders

Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the NHL's Nashville Predators and the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Jack O'Brien and defenseman Nolan Orzeck from the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for defensemen Anthony Firriolo and Jack Robilotti.

O'Brien, 22, is in his second season of professional hockey and has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points through 25 games with the Heartlanders, and at the time of the trade was Iowa's leading goal and point scorer. In the 2024-25 season, his first year pro, O'Brien scored 7 goals and 10 assists in 35 games with Iowa. The 6'1", 184-pound forward joined the Heartlanders after four full seasons with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, where he scored 63 goals and 131 assists for 194 points in 255 games from 2019-2024.

Orzeck, 24, is in his fourth season of professional hockey and through 25 games with Iowa, has 3 goals and 6 assists. The 5'11", 175-pound defenseman began his professional career with the Heartlanders in 2022 and has registered 16 goals and 61 assists for 77 points in 173 career ECHL games. Orzeck was traded to the Allen Americans during the 2023-24 season, and after a short stint with the Americans spent part of last season playing in Finland, before returning to Iowa for the 2025-26 season. Prior to his professional career, Orzeck spent four seasons with the WHL's Kootenay/Winnipeg Ice from 2018-2022, where he recorded 14 goals and 65 assists for 79 points in 200 games.

Robilotti departs the Gladiators having appeared in 13 games with Atlanta with no points, while Firriolo returns to Iowa where he spent part of the 2023-24 season with the Heartlanders, having scored 3 goals and 6 assists in 17 games with the Gladiators this season.

