Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears forward Spencer Kersten

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears forward Spencer Kersten(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears return to the ice this week for three games, starting Tuesday night when they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7pm.

This Week's Games:

Tuesday, December 30 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00pm

Friday, January 2 at Florida Everblades at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 3 at Florida Everblades at 7:00pm

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-14-2-1 (.404)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-0-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 31 points

MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 16 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 54 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, December 26 at Jacksonville Icemen (Postponed)

Saturday, December 27 at South Carolina Stingrays (Postponed)

Sunday, December 28 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (Postponed)

ECHL, PHPA REACH TENTATIVE DEAL ON NEW COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced today that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.

Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.

The Solar Bears will return to play on Tuesday, December 30th vs. Jacksonville.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 32 GP, 7g-10a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 23 GP, 10-6-6, .917

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 30 GP, 3g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 8 GP, 4-3-0, .895

