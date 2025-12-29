Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears return to the ice this week for three games, starting Tuesday night when they host the Jacksonville Icemen at 7pm.
This Week's Games:
Tuesday, December 30 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00pm
Friday, January 2 at Florida Everblades at 7:30pm
Saturday, January 3 at Florida Everblades at 7:00pm
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-14-2-1 (.404)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-0-0-0
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 31 points
MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 15 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 16 assists
PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 54 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +10
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Friday, December 26 at Jacksonville Icemen (Postponed)
Saturday, December 27 at South Carolina Stingrays (Postponed)
Sunday, December 28 vs. South Carolina Stingrays (Postponed)
ECHL, PHPA REACH TENTATIVE DEAL ON NEW COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced today that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors.
Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.
Further details will be shared at an appropriate time.
The Solar Bears will return to play on Tuesday, December 30th vs. Jacksonville.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:
Mason Marchment - Forward - Columbus Blue Jackets - 32 GP, 7g-10a
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 23 GP, 10-6-6, .917
Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 30 GP, 3g-0a
Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 8 GP, 4-3-0, .895
