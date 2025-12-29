Rush Add NHL Experience, Acquire Brady Keeper

Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has acquired defenseman Brady Keeper from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for future considerations.

Keeper, 29, had signed with South Carolina in September and joined the Stingrays for training camp, but did not suit up for a game. He has competed in senior hockey in Saskatchewan this year. Keeper last played professionally with the AHL's Laval Rocket in the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenseman owns two National Hockey League games of experience with the Florida Panthers. Keeper signed with Florida on March 18, 2019 after his sophomore season at the University of Maine. He made his NHL debut later that month, becoming the first person from the Pimicikamak Cree Nation in Cross Lake, Manitoba to play in the NHL.

In total, Keeper has skated in 129 AHL games across four seasons. He has yet to play a game in the ECHL. He will be the 17th player in Rush franchise history to have played an NHL game, either before or after his time in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Rush battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters on New Year's Eve this Wednesday, December 31st! It is '80s Night, presented by Horsley Specialties and Volt Lifeproof Grooming. The game features a postgame jersey auction with proceeds benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills, plus a special performance from award-winning speed painter Jessica Haas. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







