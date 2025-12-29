Heartlanders Swing Trade for Defensemen Firriolo and Robilotti

Published on December 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, acquired defensemen Anthony Firriolo and Jack Robilotti from Atlanta Monday in exchange for forward Jack O'Brien and defenseman Nolan Orzeck. Additionally, the Heartlanders agreed to an ECHL contract with defenseman Noah Massie.

Firriolo is in his third ECHL season and this is his second stint with the Heartlanders. In his rookie season, he posted ten points in 21 games with the Heartlanders. This season with Atlanta, the Army graduate has nine points (3g) in 17 games. Last season, the left-handed shot tallied a career best 19 points in 51 games.

Robilotti, a New York City native, stands 6-foot-3, weighs 194 pounds and is a right-handed shot. This is his rookie season in the ECHL and played in 13 games with Atlanta (6 PIM). Last season, he provided two goals and six points at UMass-Lowell, then tallied an assist in his first eight pro games with Bloomington. Robilotti spent the first four seasons of his NCAA career at Holy Cross.

Massie is with his second ECHL team of the season (started season with Trois-Rivieres, 3 GP). Since late October, he has skated with Quad City in the SPHL, scoring four goals and nine points in 18 games. Massie played at Lakehead University from 2020-25.







ECHL Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.