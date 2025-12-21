Gargoyles Come Back To Take Overtime Point Against Wheeling
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - Bears took flight Saturday night as the Greensboro Gargoyles battled the Wheeling Nailers into overtime in their Inaugural Teddy Bear Toss. Two power play goals highlighted the comeback, but the Gargoyles fell in overtime 3-2.
Greensboro got their first power play of the game 1:51 after the opening puck drop, and quickly filled the air with holiday cheer, as Tyler Weiss potted the franchise's first teddy bear toss goal 38 seconds later. David Gagnon and Patrick Newell picked up assists.
Wheeling answered back, scoring midway through the second period to tie the game. The Nailers took the lead in the third with 11:48 remaining.
The Gargoyles answered again, finding the 2-2 tying goal on the power play with Patrick Newell scoring his second goal in consecutive games. Tyler Weiss added a helper matching Newell's multi-point effort and Ryan Richardson found his first assist of the season with points in back to back games.
Monarchs Weekend is at the First Horizon Coliseum when the Gargoyles return from the holiday break, December 26-27. Winterfest kicks off Sunday, December 28 with Family Fun Day as the Gargoyles host Norfolk, and continuing through Tuesday, December 30 with holiday themed public skates featuring locker room tours, exclusive access to the Gargoyles store, food and beverage, and more! More information and tickets available at gargoyleshockey.com.
