Grizzlies' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Kansas City
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Independence, Missouri - The Utah Grizzlies scored two goals 26 seconds apart late in the third period to cut into the Kansas City Mavericks lead to 3-2 but time ran out for the Grizzlies as they were defeated by one goal on Teddy Bear Toss night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Neither team scored in the first period as KC outshot Utah 9 to 5 for the frame and 42 to 26 for the game. Kansas City's Hudson Wilson scored 3:39 into the second period. Luke Loheit made it a 2-0 game as he scored shorthanded 5:14 into the frame. Mavericks led 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.
Former Grizzly defenseman Luke LaMaster scored from the right wing to give KC a 3-0 lead 12:17 into the third period. Utah got on the board 18:11 in as Tyler Gratton scored a 6 on 4 power play goal 18:11 in. Just 26 seconds later Evan Friesen scored on a great pass from Cooper Gay. Friesen extended his point streak to 5. Utah had some good chances in the final minute of regulation to tie the game, but Kansas City held on for the home win.
KC's Logan Terness stopped 24 of 26 as his record goes to 3-1 on the season. Utah's Dylan Wells saved 39 of 42. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Utah has a power play goal in 15 of their last 20 games and they are 27 of 29 on the penalty kill over the last 8 games.
The Grizzlies head to BOK Center for a Sunday battle against the Tulsa Oilers. Face-off is at 2:05 pm mountain time.
3 stars
1. Luke LaMaster (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
2. Hudson Wilson (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.
3. Luke Loheit (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 6 shots.
