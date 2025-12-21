Oilers Shut out by Americans

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 6-0 to the Allen Americans on Saturday Night at the BOK Center.

Spencer Asuchak kicked off the scoring less than four minutes in, tapping home a cross-crease feed from Harrison Blaisdell and placing the Americans up 1-0. Brayden Watts followed up with his team-leading 11th of the campaign 1:59 later, driving a power-play chance through Tomas Suchanek at the 5:56 mark to double Allen's lead to 2-0. Watts' sixth of the series extends his point streak to six games and gives Allen power-play goals in all five games of their consecutive winning stretch. Trevor LeDonne scored his career-high second goal of the season, snapping a long-distance finish past Suchanek after an Oilers turnover to end the period up 3-0.

Chase Maxwell scored his first pro goal 2:53 into the second period, beating Suchanek short side, ending the affiliated goaltender's night as the Oilers fell behind 4-0. Just 11 seconds before the midway mark of the game Sam Sedley slung a shot from the slot into the bottom the net past Vyacheslav Buteyets growing Allen's lead to five goals. Danny Katic scored his fourth goal in as many periods with 6:32 left in the second period - the final goal of the game - to close the score 6-0.

The Oilers placed 17 shots on the Americans in the third frame, but David Tendeck halted them all, totaling 42 stops in his shutout - the first suffered by Tulsa on the campaign.

The Oilers close the week with their annual Paint the Ice Game, Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center, hosting the Utah Grizzlies.

