Oilers Shut out by Americans
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 6-0 to the Allen Americans on Saturday Night at the BOK Center.
Spencer Asuchak kicked off the scoring less than four minutes in, tapping home a cross-crease feed from Harrison Blaisdell and placing the Americans up 1-0. Brayden Watts followed up with his team-leading 11th of the campaign 1:59 later, driving a power-play chance through Tomas Suchanek at the 5:56 mark to double Allen's lead to 2-0. Watts' sixth of the series extends his point streak to six games and gives Allen power-play goals in all five games of their consecutive winning stretch. Trevor LeDonne scored his career-high second goal of the season, snapping a long-distance finish past Suchanek after an Oilers turnover to end the period up 3-0.
Chase Maxwell scored his first pro goal 2:53 into the second period, beating Suchanek short side, ending the affiliated goaltender's night as the Oilers fell behind 4-0. Just 11 seconds before the midway mark of the game Sam Sedley slung a shot from the slot into the bottom the net past Vyacheslav Buteyets growing Allen's lead to five goals. Danny Katic scored his fourth goal in as many periods with 6:32 left in the second period - the final goal of the game - to close the score 6-0.
The Oilers placed 17 shots on the Americans in the third frame, but David Tendeck halted them all, totaling 42 stops in his shutout - the first suffered by Tulsa on the campaign.
The Oilers close the week with their annual Paint the Ice Game, Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center, hosting the Utah Grizzlies.
Center on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:05 p.m. for its annual Paint the Ice game - the final game before the ECHL's three-day Holiday break (Dec. 23-25). The Oilers return to action on Boxing Day, December 26 with a 7:05 p.m. showdown against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more informtion.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025
- Kirwan Completes Comeback, 'Clones Defeat Komets, 4-3, in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Stun Bison in Final Minute Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Hawkins Scores Four as Walleye Take Four Straight Games from Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Shut out by Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Drop Another Close One in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders End Pre-Holiday Slate with Loss to Walleye - Iowa Heartlanders
- Florida Defeats Savannah 4-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Spread Holiday Cheer with OT Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Grasso, Brodeur Shine in Thunder's 4-2 Win over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Shut out by Admirals 3-0 to Wrap up Home Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Shut out by Orlando, 5-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Capture First Shutout in Victory over Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- A Well-Deserved Holiday Break for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Shut out in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Mourn Loss of Alan 'Gramps' Forrester - Kalamazoo Wings
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Brandon Kasel Added as EBUG - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: December 20, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Aim to Reset against Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Ghost Pirates Rally for 3-2 Win over Florida - Florida Everblades
- Rush Respond With 4-3 Victory In Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Dominate Special Teams Battle in 3-2 Win Over Icemen on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.