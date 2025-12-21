Americans Sweep Tulsa with a 6-0 Shutout Win
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the final game of a three-game series on Saturday night in Oklahoma, and it was all Americans from the start 6-0 over Tulsa in front of a crowd of 10,300 at the BOK Center.
The Americans jumped on the Oilers for three goals in the opening period. Spencer Asuchak opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the year from Harrison Blaisdell and Sam Sedley at the 3:57 mark of the period. Two minutes later, Brayden Watts scored his 11th of the season to make it 2-0 Americans. Then later in the period Trevor LeDonne with his second goal of the year to put the Americans up 3-0. Allen held a 15-10 advantage in shots after the first period.
The middle frame looked a lot like the first period scoring three more times. At the 2:53 mark it was Chase Maxwell, putting one in the net on a pass from Brad Morrison for his first professional goal. Sam Sedley made it 5-0 with his second goal of the season at 9:49 of the period from Hank Crone and Michael Gildon. Then Danny Katic, who has been red hot of late for Allen, continued that trend, scoring his ninth goal of the season on a rebound in front of the Oilers net. Tulsa held a one-shot advantage 25-24 after two periods of play. The Americans chased Tulsa starter Tomas Suchanek in the second period. He gave up four goals on 17 shots before getting the hook.
Neither team scored in the final period as the Oilers were unable to solve Americans netminder David Tendeck. It was his first shutout of the season and the second in less than 10 days by an Americans goaltender. Marco Costantini had the other.
The Americans meet the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 PM in the final game before the Christmas break.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - D. Tendeck
2. ALN - C. Maxwell
3. ALN - S. Asuchak
They Said it:
Steve Martinson: "Every line contributed offensively and defensively and everyone on the team finished a plus. It was another good team victory. David Tendeck was outstanding in net. Our goalie coach Chris Johannson is doing an outstanding job with our goalies helping them to maximize their potential.
Chase Maxwell: "It was great pass by Brad (Morrison) to set up my first professional goal. More importantly to get it with a win."
David Tendeck: "The guys played great in front of me tonight. We are playing good in all aspects of our game right now and getting the results."
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Harrison Blaisdell and Tulsa Oilers' Mike McKee on the ice
