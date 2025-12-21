Grasso, Brodeur Shine in Thunder's 4-2 Win over Royals

Adirondack Thunder celebrate a goal

GLENS FALLS - Patrick Grasso scored in his return and Jeremy Brodeur made 32 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals, 4-2, in front of 4,242 at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Saturday night.

Reading took an early lead after defenseman Conner Hutchison caught an edge and fell to the ice. That allowed Hunter Johannes a clear lane to the net and he beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur from the left circle. The goal was Johannes' sixth of the year with assists from Jacob Frasca and Brian Meehan just 1:15 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first period, Adirondack responded to tie the game as T.J. Friedmann deflected in a Luke Reid shot for his fifth of the season and third goal in as many games. Friedmann's tying goal came at 14:30 of the first period with assists from Reid and Kishaun Gervais and the game was tied 1-1 after one period.

Patrick Grasso scored in his return to Adirondack after a power play expired to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Grasso picked up a rebound and beat goaltender Keith Petruzzelli at 10:39 of the second with assists from Shane Harper and Jeremy Hanzel.

The Thunder took a 3-1 lead as Kishaun Gervais took a pass from Brannon McManus in the right circle and sent a back hand shot through the legs of Keith Petruzzelli and into the net. The goal was Gervais' second of the year with assists from McManus and Ryan Wheeler at 14:35 and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the second intermission.

In the third period, the Royals were given a lengthy two-man advantage and scored to get within one goal. Carson Golder put in his 12th of the year at 7:21 of the final frame to decrease the Thunder lead to 3-2. Assists were given to Carter Berger and Hunter Johannes.

With the net empty, Matt Salhany put Adirondack ahead 4-2 with his fifth of the season to seal the victory. Brian Carrabes was awarded the only assist. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 32 of 34 shots in the victory.

