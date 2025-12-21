K-Wings Stun Bison in Final Minute Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-11-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, scored in the final minute of regulation and edged out the Bloomington Bison (15-8-2-0) to sweep the weekend pair Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 2-1.

With 20 seconds remaining and the game knotted at one, Colin Bilek (5) iced the game by firing a top-shelf rocket from the left circle for the game-winning goal on the power-play. On the setup, David Keefer (3) sent a pass across the right circle to Nolan Walker (11), who immediately crossed to Bilek for the game-winner.

The two teams went back and forth in the first two periods, but the Bison took the early advantage with a short-handed goal at the 19:30 mark of the first period.

Derek Daschke (3) responded in the second period with a beautiful backhanded snipe from the top of the crease at the 16:02 mark of the middle frame. On the play, Andre Ghantous (7) won a battle for the puck near the right circle and threaded a pass to Hunter Strand (6). The rookie then dished the puck to Daschke in the slot for the equalizing shot.

Aku Koskenvuo (2-2-0-0) was fantastic in net, turning aside 19 of 20 shots, and the K-Wings went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Next week, the K-Wings stay on the road for a pair of games against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. EST on Friday, December 26, and Saturday, December 27 at Heritage Bank Center.

Kalamazoo returns home for its annual New Year's Eve hockey game! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!







