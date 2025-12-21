K-Wings Stun Bison in Final Minute Saturday
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-11-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, scored in the final minute of regulation and edged out the Bloomington Bison (15-8-2-0) to sweep the weekend pair Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 2-1.
With 20 seconds remaining and the game knotted at one, Colin Bilek (5) iced the game by firing a top-shelf rocket from the left circle for the game-winning goal on the power-play. On the setup, David Keefer (3) sent a pass across the right circle to Nolan Walker (11), who immediately crossed to Bilek for the game-winner.
The two teams went back and forth in the first two periods, but the Bison took the early advantage with a short-handed goal at the 19:30 mark of the first period.
Derek Daschke (3) responded in the second period with a beautiful backhanded snipe from the top of the crease at the 16:02 mark of the middle frame. On the play, Andre Ghantous (7) won a battle for the puck near the right circle and threaded a pass to Hunter Strand (6). The rookie then dished the puck to Daschke in the slot for the equalizing shot.
Aku Koskenvuo (2-2-0-0) was fantastic in net, turning aside 19 of 20 shots, and the K-Wings went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Next week, the K-Wings stay on the road for a pair of games against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:35 p.m. EST on Friday, December 26, and Saturday, December 27 at Heritage Bank Center.
Kalamazoo returns home for its annual New Year's Eve hockey game! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025
- Kirwan Completes Comeback, 'Clones Defeat Komets, 4-3, in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Stun Bison in Final Minute Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Hawkins Scores Four as Walleye Take Four Straight Games from Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Shut out by Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Drop Another Close One in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders End Pre-Holiday Slate with Loss to Walleye - Iowa Heartlanders
- Florida Defeats Savannah 4-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Spread Holiday Cheer with OT Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Grasso, Brodeur Shine in Thunder's 4-2 Win over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Shut out by Admirals 3-0 to Wrap up Home Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Shut out by Orlando, 5-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Capture First Shutout in Victory over Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- A Well-Deserved Holiday Break for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Shut out in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Mourn Loss of Alan 'Gramps' Forrester - Kalamazoo Wings
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Brandon Kasel Added as EBUG - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: December 20, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Aim to Reset against Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Ghost Pirates Rally for 3-2 Win over Florida - Florida Everblades
- Rush Respond With 4-3 Victory In Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Dominate Special Teams Battle in 3-2 Win Over Icemen on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.