Kirwan Completes Comeback, 'Clones Defeat Komets, 4-3, in Overtime
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Fort Wayne Komets, 4-3, in a come from behind overtime victory over their division rival. Ryan Kirwan scored the overtime game-winning goal to highlight three unanswered goals for Cincinnati.
Harrison Rees scored the opening goal of the game, giving Fort Wayne an early 1-0 lead. Cincinnati would tie the game later in the first period, thanks to a between-the-legs goal from Sam Stevens. His third of the season made it 1-1, with Ben King and Lincoln Griffin recording assists on the goal.
33 seconds later, the Komets would retake the lead with Brady Stonehouse netting his fourth goal of the season. Fort Wayne would take the lead into the second period and net another in the middle frame. Matt Murphy made it 3-1 at the 6:59 mark of the second period.
Cincinnati went into the third period down by two. The Cyclones would get one back following an unassisted goal from Elijah Vilio just 3:27 into the final frame.
The Cyclones would threaten, pressuring Fort Wayne late in the third period. Cincinnati would cause a turnover in the final minute of play with the extra attacker on the ice. After a shot from Ryan Kirwan was stopped by Nathan Day, the rebound bounced off Justin Vaive's skate and found the back of the net.
Justin Vaive surpassed his entire goal output from the 2024-25 season with his seventh of the season. He also snaps a 10-game goalless skid with his game-tying goal.
The Cyclones would force overtime. Ryan Kirwan would net the game-winning goal in overtime on a wraparound goal that fooled Nathan Day. Kirwan recorded his first game-winning goal of the season and notched his third multi-point performance of the season.
Cincinnati advances to 6-3 in overtime this season, and 2-1-0-0 against Fort Wayne in 2025-26.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
