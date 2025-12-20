Rush Game Notes: December 20, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, bounced back with a 4-3 victory on Friday, and now look to take the series from the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush bounced back with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Friday. After scoring two total goals over their three-game losing streak, the Rush put three on the board in the opening period. Ryan Chyzowski and Brett Davis scored just 32 seconds apart to open the scoring, then Connor Joyce buried his first professional goal. Idaho erased the Rush's 3-0 lead with three goals in a span of seven-and-a-half minutes, tying the game early in the second. In the third, Bobby Russell one-timed a Ryan Wagner pass for the game-winning goal with 17 minutes remaining, and Connor Murphy stood tall to lock down the victory.

MURPH BOUNCES BACK

After allowing seven goals on Wednesday- tied for a career-worst- Connor Murphy shined last night with 46 saves on 49 shots, a season-high. We saw Murphy at his best, and he needed to be with 18 shots faced in the third, including a 6-on-4 power play. Murphy is 5-1 when allowing three or fewer.

CHYZ TIES WAGNER

Ryan Chyzowski opened the scoring for the Rush for the second straight game, which ties him with Ryan Wagner for the team lead with 11 goals. Chyzowski brings a four-game road scoring streak into tonight with five goals in that span.

IT WORKED

Rapid City's offense was in command to start the game after its most lopsided loss of the season on Wednesday. Dave Smith shuffled up his top two forward lines, and each of those lines scored in the first period. The secondary scoring also got involved when Connor Joyce scored in the first.

BOBBY BURIES

Bobby Russell buried the game-winner early in the third. He now has two GWGs against Idaho this season. Russell's parents got to see this one in person after making a surprise visit from Langley, B.C.

SNAPPED THE STREAKS

The Rush put an end to their three-game losing streak during which they were outscored, 16-2. It was the first time since January of 2019 that Rapid City had lost three consecutive games by at least four goals each. On the Idaho side, Rapid City snapped their eight-game home winning streak and eight-game point streak. Idaho is also 12-1-1 when scoring a power play goal, with both losses at the hands of the Rush.

The Rapid City Rush battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters in a trio of theme nights on December 27th, 28th, and 31st! Get ready for Bluey Night, Star Wars Night, and 80s Night on New Year's Eve. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.