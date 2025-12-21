Nailers Spread Holiday Cheer with OT Win

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers exchange congratulations following a goal

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers exchange congratulations following a goal(Wheeling Nailers)

GREENSBORO, NC - It took the Wheeling Nailers over a period and a half to get on the scoreboard on Saturday night at First Horizon Coliseum, but once they did, they were in much better shape. The match against the Greensboro Gargoyles needed extra time to decide a winner, and that winner was the Nailers, who got a Matty De St. Phalle tally at the 1:24 mark of overtime to skate away victorious, 3-2.

Despite a 14-6 advantage in shots on goal, the Nailers didn't quite have the start they envisioned, as Greensboro opened the scoring with a power play strike 2:31 into the match. David Gagnon gained entry into the offensive zone, then dropped a pass back to Tyler Weiss, who sniped a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the goal.

Wheeling battled back to even the score in the middle frame, and in doing so, ended a stretch of over six straight periods without a marker. The Nailers entered the offensive zone on an odd-man rush, with Matty De St. Phalle leading the charge on the left side. De St. Phalle slipped a pass through the slot to Tanner Andrew, who had his first shot stopped, but scored on the rebound by slithering a backhander through Ruslan Khazheyev's legs.

Both teams found the twine in the third period. Wheeling collected its first lead of the night at the 8:10 mark. Logan Pietila dropped a pass back to Connor Lockhart, then proceeded to skate towards the net. Lockhart sent the puck that way, and Pietila tipped it into the cage. The Gargoyles pulled even a little more than six minutes later with their second successful power play conversion. Weiss set up Patrick Newell, who launched a one-timer into the top-right corner of the goal from the right circle.

The teams needed overtime to determine a winner, and only 1:24 was needed for the Nailers to begin their celebration. Zach Urdahl let a shot go from the left circle, and Matty De St. Phalle got a redirection into the right side of the net to end the contest with a 3-2 triumph.

Maxim Pavlenko got the win in goal for Wheeling, as he made 19 saves on 21 shots. Ruslan Khazheyev stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced in the overtime loss for Greensboro.

The Nailers will get a few days off to enjoy the holidays, before returning to the ice on Friday night in Toledo at 7:15. Wheeling will then play eight straight home games, starting with 80's Night on Saturday, December 27th, which features a post game concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. Some other highlights during that homestand include Kid's New Year's Eve on Wednesday, December 31st, Women in Sports Night on Saturday, January 3rd, and Marvel Night on Saturday, January 10th. The Kid's New Year's Eve Game will feature a post game toast with sparkling grape juice, and the first 2,500 fans will receive free light sticks. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.