Admirals Capture First Shutout in Victory over Worcester

Worcester, MA - Looking to get back on track and earn their first win of the road trip, the Norfolk Admirals closed out their weekend series in Worcester with a determined, disciplined effort, blanking the Railers 3-0 on Saturday night. The shutout not only snapped Norfolk's four-game losing streak but also marked the Admirals' first shutout of the season.

Isaac Poulter once again led the way, earning the start for his 11th appearance of the season and delivering a composed, confident performance between the pipes. Poulter stopped all 22 shots he faced, tracking pucks cleanly through traffic and calmly shutting the door whenever Worcester threatened.

The opening period reflected that tight-checking nature, as both teams struggled to generate sustained offense. Chances were limited, lanes were clogged, and the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes, with neither side able to seize early momentum.

Norfolk broke through late in the second period and did so by outworking the Railers. With just over five minutes remaining in the frame, Brandon Osmundson battled for possession behind the net and fed Chase Yoder out front, where Yoder finished with a backhand for his second goal of the season. The goal gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead and proved to be a momentum boost heading into the third period. Poulter continued to be sharp through the first 40 minutes, preserving the advantage.

The third period was competitive and physical, with Norfolk leaning on strong special teams and responsible defensive play to protect the lead. Worcester pushed late and eventually pulled its goaltender in search of an equalizer, but the Admirals stayed composed.

With one minute remaining, newly acquired forward Jack Jaunich, picked up earlier this week in a trade with Kalamazoo, sealed the win by scoring his first goal as an Admiral into the empty net. Moments later, Kristóf Papp added an empty-net dagger of his own, his fourth goal of the season, making it 3-0. As Worcester celebrated Teddy Bear Toss Night, stuffed animals rained onto the ice following Papp's goal.

When the final horn sounded, the Admirals skated off with a much-needed win, renewed confidence, and momentum to carry forward as the road trip continues.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - I. Poulter (22 save shutout)

2. NOR - C. Yoder (1 goal, +2)

3. WOR - T. Gale (23 saves off of 24 shots faced)

Next Up

Norfolk will travel to Glens Falls overnight for an afternoon matchup tomorrow against the Adirondack Thunder. Puck drop from Harding Mazzotti Arenais at 3 p.m.







