Arcuri's Hat Trick Fuels Steelheads in 7-1 Rout of Rush

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (18-8-3-0-0) defeated the Rapid City Rush (12-13-2-0) 7-1 inside Idaho Central Arena on Saturday night to cap off their three-game series. The Steelheads will be back in action with a road series against the Utah Grizzlies, with the two-game set beginning next Friday in Salt Lake City.

The Steelheads struck first as Francesco Arcuri netted a one-timer from the right faceoff circle after receiving a cross-ice feed from Liam Malmquist to notch a power play tally just 90 seconds into the game. Rapid City goaltender Nathan Torchia was injured on the play and was replaced by Connor Murphy for the remainder of the game.

One minute later, Ty Pelton-Byce grabbed the second goal of the night for Idaho, cashing in on a Rush turnover and depositing a Malmquist pass from just below the right circle for a 2-0 lead.

Later in the period, Arcuri converted his second goal of the night and ninth of the season after ripping a shot past Connor Murphy's blocker and into the top left corner at 8:00 of the frame. Malmquist recorded assists on all-three goals for the black and grey to push his season-assist total to 10.

In the second period, Nick Portz buried the fourth goal of the night, ripping a shot far side from inside the left faceoff circle just 36 seconds into the middle frame. Two minutes later, Chris Dodero found the back of the net for his first goal of the campaign after driving to the net and forcing the puck by Murphy for Idaho's third power play goal of the night, the most they've had in a single game this season.

Shortly after Dodero's goal, Ty Pelton-Byce sprung Kaleb Pearson on an odd-man rush for Pearson's 11th goal of the season to extend the Idaho lead to 6-0.

Ryan Wagner broke the shutout 11:18 into the third period by banking a goal off Sam Jardine and in, but the Steelheads had one more storybook moment before the final whistle.

That came when Arcuri scored his first ECHL hat trick with just 1:22 remaining in the third period for his 10th goal of the season. He joins Liam Malmquist as the only Steelheads with a hat trick this season.

Idaho's goaltender Jake Barczewski made 30 saves in the win, while Murphy stopped 35 of 41 shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Francesco Arcuri (IDH, 3-0-3, +1, 4 shots)

2) Chris Dodero (IDH, 1-1-2, +1, 3 shots)

3) Jake Barczewski (IDH, 30 saves, win)

