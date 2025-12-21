ECHL Transactions - December 20

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 20, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Kyle Heitzner, F

Gavin Yates, F

Norfolk:

Quinn Ryan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Harper, F Activated from Reserve

Add Patrick Grasso, F Activated from Reserve

Allen:

Delete Andre Anania, D Placed on Reserve

Add Brad Morrison, F Activated from Reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Anthony Firriolo, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Hugo Ollas, G Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on Team Suspension

Fort Wayne:

Delete Jayden Grubbe, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ethan Leyh, F Loaned to Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Cameron Supryka, D Activated from Reserve 12/19

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve 12/19

Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve 12/19

Delete Brody Crane, F Placed on Reserve 12/19

Kansas City:

Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on Reserve

Add Chase Brand, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jackson Berezowski, F Recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Bannister, F Placed on Reserve

Add Philip Beaulieu, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Quinn Ryan, F Activated from Reserve

Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Marko Reifenberger, F Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Colby Muise, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Caden Sandusky, G Released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve 12/19

Reading:

Add Brandon Kasel, G Added as EBUG

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Josh Wilkins, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Connor Moore, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Tulsa:

Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Matt Quercia, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve

Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve 12/19

Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on Reserve 12/19

Worcester:

Add Tristan Lennox, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Parker Gahagen, G Placed on Reserve







