ECHL Transactions - December 20
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 20, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Kyle Heitzner, F
Gavin Yates, F
Norfolk:
Quinn Ryan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Harper, F Activated from Reserve
Add Patrick Grasso, F Activated from Reserve
Allen:
Delete Andre Anania, D Placed on Reserve
Add Brad Morrison, F Activated from Reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Anthony Firriolo, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Dryden McKay, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Hugo Ollas, G Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Remy Parker, F Placed on Team Suspension
Fort Wayne:
Delete Jayden Grubbe, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ethan Leyh, F Loaned to Chicago Wolves
Greenville:
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Cameron Supryka, D Activated from Reserve 12/19
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Placed on Reserve 12/19
Add James Hardie, F Activated from Reserve 12/19
Delete Brody Crane, F Placed on Reserve 12/19
Kansas City:
Add Luke LaMaster, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Ian Shane, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G Placed on Reserve
Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on Reserve
Add Chase Brand, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jackson Berezowski, F Recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add James Marooney, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Bannister, F Placed on Reserve
Add Philip Beaulieu, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Quinn Ryan, F Activated from Reserve
Add German Yavash, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Marko Reifenberger, F Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Colby Muise, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Caden Sandusky, G Released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Delete Garrett Klotz, F Placed on Reserve 12/19
Reading:
Add Brandon Kasel, G Added as EBUG
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Aaron Chiarot, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Josh Wilkins, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Connor Moore, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Romain Rodzinski, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Brendon Michaelian, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Tulsa:
Add Tyrell Goulbourne, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jeffrey Faith, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Emil Pieniniemi, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Matt Quercia, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cole Tymkin, F Placed on Reserve
Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jordan Kaplan, F Activated from Reserve 12/19
Delete Tanner Andrew, F Placed on Reserve 12/19
Worcester:
Add Tristan Lennox, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Parker Gahagen, G Placed on Reserve
