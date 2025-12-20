Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Goaltender Colby Muise with the Fayetteville Marksmen

(Orlando Solar Bears, Credit: Fayetteville Marksmen) Goaltender Colby Muise with the Fayetteville Marksmen(Orlando Solar Bears, Credit: Fayetteville Marksmen)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of goaltender Colby Muise to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Muise, 27, has appeared in 14 games this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL, posting an 8-5-1 record, with a 2.23 goals against average, and a 91.5 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 179-pound netminder is in his third pro season following stops in Chambery (France2), Peoria and Fayetteville in the SPHL, and Adirondack in the ECHL. In nine games with the Thunder last season, Muise posted a 1-6-0 record with a 3.71 goals against average and a 86.7 save percentage. Muise was stellar at the SPHL level last season, leading the league is goals against average (1.68) and save percentage (.933), earning the SPHL Goaltender of the Year award and first-team all-star honors.

The Yarmouth, Nova Scotia native played four seasons of Division III College Hockey at Marian University, 31-29-5 record in 68 games.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.