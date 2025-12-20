Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a three-game series tonight against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center. The Americans are 2-2-1 this season against Tulsa. Game time is 7:05 PM

Teddy Bear Toss Night: The Allen Americans bounced back two times to tie the game before Danny Katic gave Allen the lead for good on Friday night in DFW, as the Americans won their fourth straight game and fourth straight series taking the first two of three games against the Tulsa Oilers. Harrison Blaisdell scored the Teddy Bear Goal, his eighth of the season at the 15:02 mark of the opening period from Hank Crone and Sam Sedley, a power play goal for the Americans. The shots for the game were tight with Tulsa holding a slight 39-38 advantage. The final game of the two-game series is tonight at BOK Center in Oklahoma.

Make That Six: Marco Costantini, the current Warrior Hockey Goalie of the Week stopped 36 of 39 Tulsa shots to earn the win on Friday night. It was his sixth straight victory in a stretch that started on November 26th in Utah He improved his season record to 9-4-3 with a 0.930 save percentage.

Three Time A Charm: With his Danny Katic three goals on Friday night he became the fifth player this season for the Americans to score a hat trick, and the third player for Allen to get a natural hat trick. Katic scored the second, third and fourth goals of the night as well as assisting on Brayden Watts empty net goal late in the third period. He joins Hank Crone, Mark Duarte, Harrison Blaisdell and Brayden Watts on the list for the season. He has nine points in his last seven games (4 goals and 5 assists).

Moving on Up: With the Americans victory on Friday night, they moved into fourth place in the Mountain Division Standings, passing the Wichita Thunder with a game in-hand. The Americans are five points behind third place Tahoe with four games in hand. The Americans are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Head-to-Head: With the victory over the Oilers on Friday night the Americans improved to 2-2-1 in the season series.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 12-9-3-0

Home: 7-4-1-0

Away: 5-5-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (10) Brayden Watts

Assists: (13) Sam Sedley and Brayden Watts

Points: (23) Brayden Watts

+/- (+7) Andre Anania and Danny Katic

PIM's (37) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 9-15-0-0

Home: 5-8-0-0

Away: 4-7-0-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (12) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (14) Coulson Pitre

Points: (18) Easton Armstrong

+/-: (+2) Tyler Poulson

PIM's (39) Mike McKee

