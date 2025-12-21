A Well-Deserved Holiday Break for the Lions

December 20, 2025

The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, kicked off the holiday season in style with a 3-0 victory over the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins) on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Defenseman Charles Martin opened the scoring and set off the traditional Teddy Bear Toss, converting a pass from Anthony Beauregard for his sixth goal of the season.

In the second period, Joël Teasdale doubled the Lions' lead. The Quebec native circled the net and fired a shot that caught the opposing goaltender off guard, with Brad Arvanitis nudging the puck across the goal line with his stick.

Mark Estapa later sealed the outcome by scoring on the power play, making it 3-0.

Between the pipes, Hunter Jones delivered a strong performance for the Lions, turning aside all 27 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season. The Ontario native was also named the game's First Star.

The Lions will now break for the Christmas holiday before returning to action on December 26 against the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils). The next home game is scheduled for December 28, when the Maine Mariners return to Trois-Rivières for a special Star Wars-themed night.







