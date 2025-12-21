Hawkins Scores Four as Walleye Take Four Straight Games from Iowa

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye beat the Iowa Heartlanders by a score of 8-2 tonight at the Huntington Center. Brandon Hawkins recorded four goals on the night for his 11th career hat trick, Colby Ambrosio had a goal and two assists, Jacob Truscott had a goal, assist, and was +5, Riley McCourt had two assists to tie Simon Denis's franchise defensemen points record (100), Tanner Dickinson had a goal and an assist, Jacques Bouqout and Denis Smirnov each had two assists, and Matt Jurusik stopped 34 of 36 shots he faced (.944 SV%) in his Walleye debut.

How it Happened:

The Walleye took the first penalty of the game, a cross-checking call on Riley McCourt 2:33 into the game, which was killed off successfully. Brandon Hawkins got the scoring started for the Walleye with his 12th goal of the season and his fourth point this weekend at the 5:00 mark of the first. Nate Roy and Jacob Truscott got the assists on the goal.

Elliot Desnoyers got the Heartlanders on the board after he was set up in front of the net by Yuki Miura and Matthew Sop at the 12:27 mark of the first period, tying the game at one goal each.

Colby Ambrosio scored to pull the Walleye ahead 2-1 with 3:02 left in the first period, his 6th goal of the season. Tanner Dickinson got the lone assist on the goal.

Toledo went to the power play soon after Iowa was caught with too many men on the ice with 2:21 left in the first. Iowa took a boarding penalty with 1:09 to go in the first power play, leading to a significant 5-on-3 advantage for the Fish.

Tanner Kelly buried the third goal of the night for the Walleye with 57 seconds left in the first, extending his point streak to six games with his 8th goal of the season. Assists on the goal went to Riley McCourt, who has points in five of his last six games, and Denis Smirnov, who extended his point streak to five games.

The Heartlanders outshot the Walleye 13-8 in the first period, while the Walleye led the game 3-1 at the end of the first. The second period began with 32 seconds remaining on Iowa's boarding penalty.

Brandon Hawkins kicked off the second period with his second goal of the night, his 13th of the season 36 seconds into the second period, putting the Walleye up 4-1. Denis Smirnov and Riley McCourt each got their second assists on the night.

Hawkins didn't hesitate to complete the hat trick, his 11th of his career only 4:15 into the second period. Brendon Michaelian and Sam Craggs had the assists on the goal. This goal signaled the end of the night for Iowa's William Rousseau, as Dante Giannuzzi took over in net for the Heartlanders.

Tanner Dickinson added to the party less than 30 seconds later with his 9th goal of the season from Colby Ambrosio and Jacques Bouqout. Toledo took a penalty at the 5:02 mark of the second period on a tripping call.

Iowa took a minor penalty for elbowing, leading to Toledo's third power play of the day at the 12:45 mark of the second, but the Walleye did not convert.

Toledo and Iowa received coincidental unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at the 15:37 mark of the second period, leading to two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey. Brandon Hawkins scored his 4th goal of the night (15th of the season) with 3:59 left to play in the second unassisted, putting the Walleye up 7-1.

Brandon Schultz scored on a delayed penalty to cut Iowa's deficit to five with 2:23 to go in the second period. Iowa finished the period outshooting Toledo 27-22; however, Toledo held onto the 7-2 lead heading into the third.

The Heartlanders put William Rousseau back in net to begin the third period, replacing Dante Giannuzzi. Toledo took a penalty seven seconds into the third, taking a roughing penalty, which was killed off.

Jacob Truscott added Toledo's 8th goal of the game with his second of the season at the 8:31 mark of the third period. Jacques Bouqout and Colby Ambrosio each got their second assists of the night on the goal.

Darby Llewellyn and Luke Mobley dropped the gloves off the faceoff at the 9:03 mark of the third period, getting the crowd at the Huntington Center excited. Each player got a five-minute major for the fight.

Toledo held on for the 8-2 win, getting outshot by Iowa 36-25 (9-4 in the third period). Toledo's penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3, and the power play was 1-for-3 on the night.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Brandon Hawkins, TOL (4 G, +3)

2 - F Colby Ambrosio, TOL (1 G, 2 A)

3 - D Jacob Truscot, TOL (1 G, 1 A, +5)

What's Next:

The Walleye will have five days off for the holiday break, but return to action on Friday, December 26th at the Huntington Center against the Wheeling Nailers. Toledo will look to bounce back from their 5-2 loss in the last matchup between the two teams, but they'll come into this matchup with significantly more momentum. Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:15 PM.







ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.