South Carolina Shut out by Orlando, 5-0

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Kyler Kupka

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Kyler Kupka(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Orlando Solar Bears, 5-0, on Saturday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 4,563 fans.

Orlando (8-14-2-1) struck first in the 1st period and never looked back. Spencer Kersten opened the scoring just over ten-and-a-half minutes in on a 2-on-1 chance, putting the Solar Bears ahead, 1-0. As time winded down in the 1st period, Orlando capitalized on another odd-man opportunity as Reece Newkirk punched home a rebound to give the Solar Bears a 2-0 lead heading into the 1st intermission.

South Carolina (17-10-1-0) had chances but could not figure out Solar Bears netminder, Jon Gillies. Gillies saved all nine Stingrays shots in the 1st period, and saved 11 in the 2nd period as the visitors added two more in the middle frame.

Milo Roelens tipped a shot home 8:17 into the period and Anthony Bardaro made it 4-0 just over the midway mark into the frame. With Gillies strong in net, the Solar Bears took the four goal advantage to the final 20 minutes.

In the 3rd period, Orlando tacked on another goal from Jack Adams with 6:31 left in regulation. With less than two minutes remaining, ten penalties were assessed after a fight involving multiple players as the two teams combined for 95 penalty minutes on the evening. After the scrum, time winded down as Orlando went on to shut out South Carolina, 5-0. Gillies stopped all 31 shots he faced in the victory for Orlando.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum Sunday, December 21, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 3:05 p.m.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.