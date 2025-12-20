Rush Respond With 4-3 Victory In Idaho

BOISE, Idaho - The Rapid City Rush (12-12-2) bounced back with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Idaho Steelheads (17-8-3) at Idaho Central Arena on Friday.

After scoring two total goals over their three-game losing streak, the Rush put three on the board in the opening period. Ryan Chyzowski and Brett Davis scored just 32 seconds apart to open the scoring, then Connor Joyce buried his first professional goal.

Idaho erased the Rush's 3-0 lead with three goals in a span of seven-and-a-half minutes, tying the game early in the second. In the third, Bobby Russell one-timed a Ryan Wagner pass for the game-winning goal with 17 minutes remaining, and Connor Murphy stood tall to lock down the victory.

Rapid City's offense was in command to start the game after its most lopsided loss of the season on Wednesday. Dave Smith shuffled up his top two forward lines, and each of those lines scored in the first period.

Chyzowski tied Wagner with his team-leading 11th goal, while Davis scored his third goal in the last five games. Xavier Bernard picked up two assists.

Russell now has three goals this season, all with the Rush. Two have come against Idaho, and both are game winners. Russell's parents witnessed this one in person, making a surprise visit from Langley, B.C.

The Rush were tested with 18 shots against in the third, including a 6-on-4 power play in the final two minutes. Murphy finished with a season-high 46 saves on 49 shots, earning the win and first star of the game honors. Ben Kraws suffered the loss for Idaho. The Steelheads outshot the Rush, 49-29.

Rapid City snapped Idaho's eight-game winning streak in Boise. The Rush are back to level ground at .500 and play the rubber game of the series Saturday night.

Next game: Saturday, December 20 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

