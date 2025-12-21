Heartlanders End Pre-Holiday Slate with Loss to Walleye
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, Ohio - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye, 8-2, Saturday at the Huntington Center in the final game before the ECHL holiday break. The Heartlanders look forward to Bluey Night on Fri., Dec. 26 at 7:00 p.m. Plus, holiday flex packs are available by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/holidaysale for a last-minute gift for the hockey fan in your life!
The Heartlanders allowed one goal in the second half of the game.
The Walleye scored three goals in the first and four in the second to pull away and make it 7-1 midway through the game. Brandon Hawkins earned his second career four-goal game, and first with Toledo. Elliot Desnoyers and Brandon Schultz scored for the Heartlanders. Schultz' goal with 2:23 to go in the second made it a 7-2 score.
Iowa's Elliot Desnoyers tallied at the right post to tie the game with 7:33 to go in the first, assisted by Yuki Muira and Matt Sop, but the Walleye posted two more goals to make it 3-1. Colby Ambrosio drove to the left post for a top-shelf goal with 3:02 to go in the first to make it 2-1, and Tanner Kelly potted on a five-on-three power play two minutes later and extend the lead, 3-1.
William Rousseau made 12 saves in defeat. Dante Giannuzzi replaced Rousseau for the final 15 minutes of the second period and blocked six shots (2 GA).
Matt Jurusik won with 34 stops in his season debut.
After the ECHL holiday break, the Heartlanders open up the post-Christmas slate with three games against the Bloomington Bison. Bluey Night is Fri., Dec. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders visit the Bison Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
