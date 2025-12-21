Swamp Rabbits Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Hudson Schandor tied the game late in the second period and Pierce Charleson stopped 29 of 31 shots, but Louis Boudon notched the overtime winner 3:27 into the extra session to grab the second point for the Atlanta Gladiators in a 2-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Despite the loss, the Swamp Rabbits extend their point streak to four games dating back to December 12th at South Carolina (2-0-2-0).

Both teams skated to a scoreless draw after 20 minutes of play. Pierce Charleson, starting back-to-back games and three of the last four, stopped all 11 shots he saw in opening 20 minutes for the Swamp Rabbits, while Ethan Haider stopped all eight he saw in Atlanta's net.

Eventually, both teams solved the opposite net-miner in the second, beginning with Atlanta. Just 71 seconds into the second, Chad Nychuk started a rush with Isak Walther, the latter crashing to the net front. Nychuk threaded the puck to his blade, which deflected past Charleson and in to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead. After a stretch where the Gladiators dictated play in the middle frame, the Swamp Rabbits tilted the ice back in their favor and found an equalizer. With 2:23 left in the second, Dante Sheriff started a rush with Carter Savoie, who entered the zone and waited for options to form. One came as Hudson Schandor, who crashed down the middle and buried his drive to square the game at 1-1. Charleson stopped another eight shots in the third, while Haider staved off 13, prompting overtime after a fruitless third.

Louis Boudon ended it for the Gladiators 3:27 into overtime when all three Swamp Rabbits were caught behind the net. Isak Walter found him alone in the slot for a one-timer that beat Charleson to give Atlanta the second point and a 2-1 win.

Pierce Charleson stopped 29 of 31 shots, suffering his second overtime loss of the season (4-2-2-0). He hasn't lost in regulation in four straight starts dating back to a December 6th win at South Carolina.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their home-and-home series against the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena on Sunday, December 21st, with puck drop set for 3:10 p.m., their last game before the Christmas break.

