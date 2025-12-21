Leyh Gets AHL Call Up
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL Chicago Wolves, announced today that rookie forward Ethan Leyh has been called up to the Wolves to make his AHL debut this evening against the Iowa Wild.
Leyh has been on a blistering pace, with 20 points in the past 18 games. He leads the Gargoyles in scoring, six points higher than the next closest. The former Bentley University Captain attended the 2025 Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Tournament and training camp in Chicago before starting the season with the Gargoyles, proving himself as a reliable and dynamic two-way forward with high offensive output.
The Gargoyles will be off for the holiday break following Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss, but return quickly to host Norfolk for three games. December 26 and 27, the team honors the city's hockey roots with a throwback to the original Greensboro Monarchs on Monarchs Weekend. Then, the Gargoyles welcome fans to the First Horizon Coliseum for Winterfest December 28-30, featuring a series of public skates, locker room tours, exclusive Gargoyles store access, and more. Get tickets and more information for all upcoming games and events at gargoyleshockey.com.
