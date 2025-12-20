Ghost Pirates Rally for 3-2 Win over Florida

Florida Everblades forward Anthony Romano (left) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates, as special teams proved to be the difference. The defeat marked Florida's first loss to Savannah this season.

A slow start saw the first period end scoreless, though the Blades controlled the shot count, 15-10.

Heading into the middle frame, Florida struck first just 4:48 in, as Jesse Lansdell fed a pass from behind Savannah goaltender Vinnie Pupura's net to Tarun Fizer in the right circle, who notched the game's opening goal. Sean Allen earned the secondary assist.

Momentum stayed with Florida just under three minutes later when Zach Berzolla's behind-the-back feed found Anthony Romano, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Despite being shorthanded due to a hooking minor, Nicholas Zabaneh found the back of the net, cutting the Blades' lead in half. Savannah wasted no time tying the game at the 17:32 mark, as Dennis Cesana connected with Evan Nause, who beat Johnson on the glove side to end the period deadlocked. The Blades held the edge in shots, outshooting Savannah 29-23.

The third period was evenly contested, with both teams generating chances. A holding minor to Kurtis Henry gave Savannah an opportunity to capitalize, and Ryan Sullivan's blast from the right circle put the Ghost Pirates ahead 3-2 for the first time in the contest.

Florida pulled Johnson for an extra attacker late, but the Blades were unable to find the equalizer, as the loss marked their first defeat to the Ghost Pirates this season and snapped a seven-game winning streak.

Johnson faced 33 shots, stopping 30, while Pupura turned aside 35 of 37 attempts.

The two teams will meet tomorrow night again for another 7 p.m. puck drop, as the Blades look to even the three-game series.

BLADES BITS

Zach Berzolla got his 100th professional point.

Florida lost their first game this season when leading by multiple goals

