ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Fort Wayne's Nico Blachman has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #360, Indy at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 19.

Blachman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions during pre-game warmups.

Blachman will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 20), vs. Indy (Dec. 26), vs. Toledo (Dec. 27), vs. Kalamazoo (Dec. 28) and vs. Bloomington (Dec. 31).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







