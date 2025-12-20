Blades Aim to Reset against Ghost Pirates

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades looks to knot the three-game series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates tonight, Saturday, December 20, at 7 p.m. in Enmarket Arena, after last night's 3-2 loss.

The Everblades scored first in the second period, Tarun Fizer put the puck in the back of the net after a scoreless first period. The assists for that goal came from Jesse Lansdell and Sean Allen. Not long after, Anthony Romano extended the lead, with Zach Berzolla as the recorded helper. Despite putting two goals up first, the Everblades fell short of victory when the Ghost Pirates scored three consecutive goals. Nicholas Zabaneh was the one who started the scoring for Savannah, followed by Evan Nause and Ryan Sullivan.

Anthony Romano continues to pace the club with 20 points, followed by Reid Duke (16) and Elynuik (15). On the blue line, Gianfranco Cassaro leads the Blades with 11 points, while Sean Allen and Zach Berzolla are close behind each with 10. For Savannah, Dennis Cesana leads the defensemen with 16 points, and Bryce Brodzinski tops all Ghost Pirates skaters with 23

Savannah has a narrow advantage on the power play, converting at 20%, while Florida operates at 16%. Both teams, however, are even on the penalty kill at 86%.







ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.