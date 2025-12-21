Mariners Shut out in Trois-Rivieres

TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, were shutout at the hands of Hunter Jones in a 3-0 final score on Saturday afternoon at Colisee Videotron. The Mariners dropped both games in their trip north of the border this weekend.

Trois-Rivieres defenseman Charles Martin netted the lone goal of the opening period, with a power play tally to trigger the Teddy Bear Toss. As a 4-on-3 advantage flipped back to 5-on-4, Martin one-timed a cross-ice feed from Anthony Beauregard at 16:07 to give the Lions the 1-0 lead.

The Lions doubled the lead to 2-0 at 9:35 of the 2nd period when Joel Teasdale squeezed a wraparound goal through Brad Arvanitis, his fourth goal in three games against the Mariners this season.

Mark Estapa added a power play goal in the third period to cap the scoring. The Mariners have five power play opportunities in the game, including four in the third period, but couldn't solve Jones. Brad Arvanitis stopped 27 of 30 in the loss.

The Mariners (11-8-3-1) return from holiday break with two games on home ice the two days following Christmas. Friday, December 26th is the "Season of Giving," and is a 7:15 PM faceoff against the Worcester Railers. The game on Saturday, December 27th begins at 3 PM against the Worcester Railers and is "Winter Wonderland" featuring a postgame open skate. Both games include a hockey gear drive in the main lobby to support the Open Ice Foundation.

