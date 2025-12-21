Idaho Trumps Rush, 7-1

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Idaho Steelheads' Aidan Hreschuk and Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner in action

(Rapid City Rush) Idaho Steelheads' Aidan Hreschuk and Rapid City Rush's Ryan Wagner in action(Rapid City Rush)

(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush (12-13-2) fell 7-1 to the Idaho Steelheads (18-8-3) at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday, the second such result this week.

Idaho raced out of the gates with three goals in the first eight minutes, then three more to start the second period.

Ryan Wagner tallied the Rush's lone goal of the night, a power play strike midway through the third for his team-leading 12th of the year. Quinn Olson and Blake Bennett assisted on the play.

Francesco Arcuri picked up hat trick for the Steelheads, with two of his goals on the man advantage. Idaho's PP went 3-for-6, their best performance of the season.

Idaho outshot the Rush, 43-31, and led for over 58 minutes.

Nathan Torchia started the game, but left due to injury just 1:28 into the contest. Connor Murphy played the remainder, and took the loss with 35 saves on 41 shots. Jake Barczewski made 30 saves and earned the win.

The Rush go into the holiday break with a 12-13-2 record, sixth in the Mountain Division but within striking distance of the top four.

Next game: Saturday, December 27 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush battle the Tahoe Knight Monsters in a trio of theme nights on December 27th, 28th, and 31st! Get ready for Bluey Night, Star Wars Night, and 80s Night on New Year's Eve. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.