Komets Drop Another Close One in Overtime

Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

In the third meeting of the season, the Komets dropped their second game to Cincinnati, 4-3 in overtime.

In the first period, defenseman Harrison Rees scored on the Komets' first shot of the game at 3:28 with assists going to Josh Groll and Reese Harsch. The Komets held the lead until Cincinnati's Sam Stevens was left unchecked in front of goaltender Nathan Day and lifted the puck under the crossbar to tie the game at 19:14. With only 13 seconds left in the period, Brady Stonehouse collected a rebound and shot it past Cyclone goalie Tommy Scarfone to give the Komets a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission.

In the second period, Matt Murphy struck at 6:59 with assists from Anthony Petruzzelli and Kirill Tyutyayev for the only score of the frame to make it 3-1 Komets after forty minutes.

The Cyclones pulled within a goal when Elijah Villio scored unassisted at 3:27 of the third period. With time growing short for the Cyclones, Scarfone was pulled for the extra skater, and Justin Vaive tied the game at 19:13, sending the game to overtime for the second straight night.

In overtime, the Komets were unable to get a shot on goal, and the Cyclones scored the game-winning goal at 3:31. Day finished with 32 saves.







