Komets Drop Another Close One in Overtime
Published on December 20, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
In the third meeting of the season, the Komets dropped their second game to Cincinnati, 4-3 in overtime.
In the first period, defenseman Harrison Rees scored on the Komets' first shot of the game at 3:28 with assists going to Josh Groll and Reese Harsch. The Komets held the lead until Cincinnati's Sam Stevens was left unchecked in front of goaltender Nathan Day and lifted the puck under the crossbar to tie the game at 19:14. With only 13 seconds left in the period, Brady Stonehouse collected a rebound and shot it past Cyclone goalie Tommy Scarfone to give the Komets a 2-1 lead heading into the intermission.
In the second period, Matt Murphy struck at 6:59 with assists from Anthony Petruzzelli and Kirill Tyutyayev for the only score of the frame to make it 3-1 Komets after forty minutes.
The Cyclones pulled within a goal when Elijah Villio scored unassisted at 3:27 of the third period. With time growing short for the Cyclones, Scarfone was pulled for the extra skater, and Justin Vaive tied the game at 19:13, sending the game to overtime for the second straight night.
In overtime, the Komets were unable to get a shot on goal, and the Cyclones scored the game-winning goal at 3:31. Day finished with 32 saves.
ECHL Stories from December 20, 2025
- Kirwan Completes Comeback, 'Clones Defeat Komets, 4-3, in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Stun Bison in Final Minute Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Hawkins Scores Four as Walleye Take Four Straight Games from Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Shut out by Americans - Tulsa Oilers
- Komets Drop Another Close One in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Extend Point Streak to Four Games in Overtime Loss - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders End Pre-Holiday Slate with Loss to Walleye - Iowa Heartlanders
- Florida Defeats Savannah 4-2 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Nailers Spread Holiday Cheer with OT Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Grasso, Brodeur Shine in Thunder's 4-2 Win over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Shut out by Admirals 3-0 to Wrap up Home Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Shut out by Orlando, 5-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Capture First Shutout in Victory over Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- A Well-Deserved Holiday Break for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Shut out in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 20 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Colby Muise - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Mourn Loss of Alan 'Gramps' Forrester - Kalamazoo Wings
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Brandon Kasel Added as EBUG - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rush Game Notes: December 20, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Aim to Reset against Ghost Pirates - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Tulsa, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Ghost Pirates Rally for 3-2 Win over Florida - Florida Everblades
- Rush Respond With 4-3 Victory In Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Dominate Special Teams Battle in 3-2 Win Over Icemen on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.