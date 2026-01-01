Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Ryan Orgel

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Orgel to a standard player contract.

Orgel, 28, returns to Adirondack after playing 14 games this season in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears and recording two goals and four assists for six points. The Los Angeles, California native has played 85 games with the Thunder and has six goals and 28 assists for 34 points. In 120 ECHL games with Utah, Idaho, Adirondack, Tahoe, Indy and Fort Wayne, Orgel has seven goals and 32 assists for 39 points.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, January 7 against Worcester before hosting Norfolk for Affiliation Weekend on Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10. Come meet New Jersey Devils' mascot, NJ Devil, on January 9 and Utica Comets' mascot, Naudie, On January 10. Enjoy drink specials both nights and the Thunder will wear special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys both games!

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







