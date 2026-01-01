Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 11

Published on January 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), resume the 2025-26 campaign this week with two meetings against the Rapid City Rush at Idaho Central Arena.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 2 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m. (MST)

PREVIOUS SERIES

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Idaho 7 - Rapid City 1

Idaho started the three-game set with a bang in a 7-1 blowout win over Rapid City. Jaden Shields and Brendan Hoffman started the scoring in the first period to give Idaho a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. After Ryan Chyzowski drew the Rush within one, the Steelheads responded by rattling off the next five goals of the contest, with Kaleb Pearson leading the way with two goals over the final 40 minutes, and Hoffman securing a second goal on a shorthanded tally in the third period. The offensive explosion gave the Steelheads the win in the series opener as Ben Kraws earned the win in net with 24 saves.

Friday, Dec. 19

Idaho 3 - Rapid City 4

The Rush responded in a big way in the next game of the series, aiming to shake off their large defeat from Wednesday. Chyzowski, Brett Davis, and Connor Joyce (1st ECHL goal) combined for three goals in the opening frame, giving the Rush a three-goal edge just 12 minutes into the game. Idaho turned the tide in their favor heading into the break, though, as Shields scored with just 28 seconds left in the period. That momentum carried into the middle frame as Idaho tied the game in short order on goals from Hoffman and Grant Silianoff. The comeback fell short, however, as Bobby Russell notched his third goal of the season early in the third period, a goal that proved to be the game-winner for Rapid City to tie the series after two games.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Idaho 7 - Rapid City 1

Determined to bring good vibes into the Christmas break, the Steelheads got back to work on Saturday, matching their output from Wednesday in another drubbing of the Rush. The Steelheads' power play led the way on Saturday with three goals, the most they've scored in a single game this season. Headlining the individual performances was Francesco Arcuri, who registered his first ECHL hat trick with two goals in the opening frame and another in the third to cap off the 7-1 win. The hat trick was the second for the Steelheads this season, with Liam Malmqusit securing one earlier in December.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (29 GP, 18-8-3-0, 39 pts, 0.672%)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (27 GP, 18-7-1-1, 38 pts, 0.704%)

3. Tahoe Knight Monsters (30 GP, 16-11-1-2, 35 pts, 0.583%)

4. Allen Americans (27 GP, 14-10-3-0, 31 pts, 0.574%)

5. Utah Grizzlies (28 GP, 13-13-2-0, 28 pts, 0.500%)

6. Rapid City Rush (28 GP, 13-13-2-0, 28 pts, 0.500%)

7. Wichita Thunder (27 GP, 11-11-3-2, 27 pts, 0.500%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (27 GP, 9-18-0-0, 18 pts, 0.333%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman leads the Steelheads with 28 points (16G, 12A). He ranks T-6th in the ECHL in points and carries a seven-game point streak into this week against Rapid City.

Francesco Arcuri notched a hat trick against the Rush in the Steelheads' last game on Dec. 20. It was Arcuri's first ECHL hat trick and lifted him to 10 goals on the season.

Angus MacDonell's plus/minus rating is a +13 this season, T-8th among all skaters in the ECHL.

TEAM NOTES

BACK IN ACTION

The Steelheads return from the break in first place in the Mountain Division and stare down a five-game homestand to start 2026. Idaho is coming off a series in which they scored 17 goals in three games against the Rapid City Rush, including two seven-goal performances in blowout victories. The Steelheads face off with the Rush again this week for the final two times in the regular season, hoping for a similar result to the one they earned the last time out.

HOFFMAN IS HUMMING

Brendan Hoffman carries some momentum into the new year, riding a seven-game point streak into this week's series against the Rush. Hoffman had his six-game goal scoring streak snapped last game but will look to keep his points streak alive and well to start 2026. The forward has registered at least one point in 13 of his last 14 games and is tied for sixth in the ECHL in overall scoring with 28 points (16G, 12A).

THE POWER PLAY IS POWERED UP

In Idaho's last game on Dec. 20, the Steelheads struck three times on the power play, the most power play goals they've scored in a single game all season. In the series overall against Rapid City the Steelheads clicked at 50% on the man advantage (4/8) and will aim to find similar success against the Rush to start the new year.

ARCURI'S FLURRY OF GOALS

Francesco Arcuri exploded for three goals on Dec. 20 for his first ECHL hat trick in Idaho's 7-1 win. Arcuri started fast, scoring two goals in the first eight minutes of the game, and finished off the hat trick in the game's final moments with a goal on an odd man rush with just under 90 seconds remaining. Arcuri joins Liam Malmquist as the only two Steelheads to record a hat trick this season.

TRENDS

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 35.17.

The Steelheads have won nine of their last 10 home games.

Idaho's power play is clicking at 19.5% (8/41) over the last 10 games, with the Steelheads coming off three power play goals in their last game.

Idaho has a record of 11-2-3 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 9-0-0-0 when Liam Malmquist scores a goal.

The Steelheads are 13-1-1-0 when scoring a power play goal.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#9 Brendan Hoffman is four games shy of 100 with the Steelheads

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is six games shy of 200 in his ECHL career.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is also seven points away from 200 as a professional.

#3 Nick Canade is four games away from 200 in his ECHL & Steelheads career.

#13 Francesco Arcuri is just three points shy of 100 in his ECHL & Steelheads career.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffman (16)

Assists: Brendan Hoffman (12)

Points: Brendan Hoffman (28)

Plus/Minus: Angus MacDonell (+13)

PIMs: Sam Jardine (40)

PPGs: Robbie Holmes (3)

GWGs: Francesco Arcuri & Brendan Hoffman (3)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (102)

Wins: Ben Kraws (5)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.38)

SV%: Jake Barczewski (.918)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.