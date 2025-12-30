Defenseman Aidan Hreschuk Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Texas Stars (AHL) have recalled defenseman Aidan Hreschuk from the Steelheads.

Hreschuk, 22, has skated in 27 games for the Steelheads this season. In that time, he's registered nine points (1G, 8A), with his lone goal coming Dec. 3 against the Trois-Rivières Lions for his first in the ECHL.

This year marks the rookie campaign for the 5-foot-11 defenseman after he signed an AHL contract with Texas on Sept. 5.

Prior to turning pro, Hreschuk played four seasons at Boston College, collecting 38 points (6G, 32A) in 146 games along with 96 PIM and a plus/minus rating of +34.

The Long Beach, CA native joins D Tommy Bergsland, D Connor Punnett, F Ayrton Martino, and G Arno Tiefensee as Steelheads currently up with the Texas Stars.

The Idaho Steelheads resume the 2025-26 campaign Friday against the Rapid City Rush, with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MST from Idaho Central Arena.

