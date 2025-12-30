Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on December 30, 2025 under United Football League (UFL)







This past week ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association announced that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Anthony Becht was named head coach of the Orlando Storm and Ricky Proehl tabbed the head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League, and the Salt Lake City Stars won their second NBA G League Winter Showcase championship.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, National Lacrosse League, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Major League Table Tennis and Rock League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced that a tentative deal has been reached on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the PHPA's ECHL membership and approval by the ECHL Board of Governors. Players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play, pending ratification and approval.

ECHL players strike over as league and PHPA agree on new CBA

American Hockey League

A single goal turned into a tidal wave of generosity at Acrisure Arena, as Coachella Valley Firebirds fans helped collect 22,029 teddy bears during the team's fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Just 2:30 into the first period, Firebirds forward Oscar Molgaard lit the lamp, immediately prompting fans to shower the ice with thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals in one of the most heartwarming traditions in hockey.

Professional Women's Hockey League

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! Chicago

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced that Anthony Becht will become the new head coach of the Orlando Storm, after serving as head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks for the past three seasons (2023-25). The announcement was made today by UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole and UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Anthony Becht has been a great coach and ambassador for the United Football League and I know he will bring that same passion and leadership to the Orlando Storm, " said Repole. "A Florida resident and former member of the Buccaneers, Anthony knows what football means to Florida and I'm excited to see him kickoff this Spring." "As we head into a new era, we needed someone who had the expertise to build a new franchise like the Orlando Storm from the ground up and what better person to do that than Anthony Becht," said Brandon. "UFL Co-owner Mike Repole and I have called on Anthony to take up this challenge to help ensure the long-term success of the league. We guarantee that his successor in St. Louis will carry on the winning tradition that he established on and off the field." A resident of Florida, Becht had guided the Battlehawks since 2023 during its XFL Legacy period through the first two years of the UFL (2024-25) following the merger of the XFL and USFL. During that time, he led the team to a 22-8 record with a .733 winning percentage and back-to-back playoff appearances in 2024 and 2025.

The United Football League announced that St. Louis Rams legend Ricky Proehl has been named head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks, returning to the team where he served as wide receivers coach in 2023. Proehl replaces Anthony Becht who was named head coach of the Orlando Storm last week. The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "Ricky Proehl is the perfect fit to step into the shoes of head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks," said Brandon. "He has not only achieved greatness on the gridiron as a player and a coach, but he is deeply rooted in The Gateway City where he was a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams and an assistant coach with the St. Louis Battlehawks." "I have so many meaningful and special memories of St. Louis- not only because of the success on the field, but because of the people who made it feel like home," said Proehl. "I valued the opportunity to work alongside Anthony Becht, wish him the very best, and am truly honored to return now as the Battlehawks head coach. Since my playing career, my focus has been on developing players and helping them reach the next level. We will continue that commitment as we work to bring another football championship to the best sports town in the country."

Best of DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu in 2025

Canadian Football League

Top 10 Defensive Plays

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Salt Lake City Stars were crowned 2025 Winter Showcase Champions following a dominant 137-112 victory over Raptors 905 on Monday night, handing the previously unbeaten Raptors their first loss of the season. The title marks the second Winter Showcase championship in franchise history, with the first coming during the inaugural tournament in 2019. Second-year guard Max Abmas led the Stars with a team-high 29 points (9-16 FGM, 6-10 3PM) and four assists. His performance earned him 2025 Winter Showcase Championship MVP honors.

2025 Winter Showcase Championship Finals Recap

The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the San Diego Clippers 101-98 at Frontwave Arena to earn the organization's 1,000th win in its 37-year history. Sioux Falls (2-2) was led by Josh Christopher, who finished with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting (4-of-9 from three), a career-high 14 rebounds and four steals. Trevor Keels added 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting (4-of-7 from three), along with three rebounds, three assists and a game-high +13 plus-minus. San Diego (1-3) was paced by Zach Freemantle, who recorded 23 points on 14-of-22 shooting, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Josh Christopher WENT OFF with 29 PTS and 14 REB to lead the Skyforce to their 1,000th franchise W!

Women's National Basketball Association

The Portland Fire announced Sylvia Fowles has joined the organization as an Assistant Coach. The 2025 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee will join the Fire coaching staff under Head Coach Alex Sarama and alongside assistant coach Brittni Donaldson ahead of the team's return to the court in 2026. "Sylvia is a legend of the game," said Sarama. "Her experience, leadership, and understanding of the league will be critical as we continue to build the identity of this team and design our principles of play. Sylvia sets an elite standard, has a deep connection to this league, and brings a player-first perspective that will elevate everyone in our program." Fowles is one of the most accomplished and influential players in WNBA history, with a career defined by dominance on the court and leadership at the highest level of the game. A two-time WNBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, 2017 WNBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and member of the WNBA's Top 25 Players of All Time, Fowles set the standard for interior play during her 15-season career. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist.

Best Mic'd Up Moments from the 2025 Season

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The BEST MLS Long Distance Goals of 2025!

National Women's Soccer League

The Kansas City Current has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with forward Gianna Paul from the University of Alabama, the club announced Friday. Paul, a two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, will be in Kansas City through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, and she will join the team ahead of its upcoming preseason training. "Gianna is a dynamic forward who is skilled technically and tactically," said general manager Ryan Dell. "She had a remarkable collegiate career at Alabama where she rewrote the record book, and we're confident she'll use that experience as a springboard to a successful pro career. She has progressed each season and we know she will continue to develop with our world-class technical staff. We couldn't be happier to have Gianna in Kansas City for the next three years."

Bay FC announced the club has signed defender Heather Gilchrist to her first professional contract. Gilchrist joins Bay FC on a three-year deal through 2028 following a four-year college career at Florida State University, where she helped lead the Seminoles to two NCAA titles and earned two United Soccer Coaches All-American selections. She's the first new signing to join the club for the 2026 season. "I am so excited to be starting my professional career at Bay FC," said Gilchrist. "The vision, support, and culture at Bay is special, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of it. I can't wait to grow in this environment as a player and person and play in front all the incredible fans of the Bay Area." "Bringing Heather to Bay FC is an important signing for us," said Bay FC head coach Emma Coates. "She is a composed and competitive defender. She fits exactly what we're building at Bay FC and we're excited about the impact she'll have."

Denver's City Council approved funding to purchase land at Santa Fe Yards, where the newly-founded Denver Summit will build its soccer stadium.

Gainbridge Soccer League

Carolina Ascent FC announced that the club has completed a permanent move for defender Brianna Martinez, following her initial loan stint from NWSL side Orlando Pride SC. Martinez, who joined Carolina ahead of the 2025 campaign, quickly emerged as an important piece of Carolina's back line. The defender has started 11 matches, logging over 1,000 minutes across the first half of the season. "We are delighted to secure Bri for the rest of the season," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She has been such an important player for us from the moment she arrived. Bri has had an equally impressive impact off the pitch and in the community."

Major Arena Soccer League

Put the presents away and catch up on everything you may have missed in the MASL last week with this week's edition of MASL In 5

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired forward Jack Hannah from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for a compensatory first-round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, a first-round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft and a second-round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft. The transaction comes just six days after the Mammoth extended an offer sheet to the standout forward, which the Las Vegas Desert Dogs matched, thus retaining originally his services.

Nolan Byrne of the Georgia Swarm goes for the far-side dunk!!

BASEBALL

American Association

The Chicago Dogs organization is excited to announce the hiring of Stan Cliburn as the team's new manager, bringing one of the most experienced and respected leaders in professional baseball to Impact Field for the 2026 season. "We are thrilled to welcome Stan back to the Dogs family. His deep experience, leadership, and love for the game make him the perfect choice as manager to take the Dogs to the next level," said Shawn Hunter, owner of the Chicago Dogs. With over 2,000 career wins as a minor league manager, ranking him one of the all-time leaders, Cliburn has spent decades developing talent and leading teams to victory across affiliated and independent baseball. His managerial career includes stints with the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Minnesota Twins affiliate), New Britain Rock Cats, Sioux City Explorers, New Britain Bees, and most recently the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, where he guided the team to multiple playoff appearances and set league records for winning percentage in a half-season.

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

LOVB Nebraska Ready to Serve up Season 2 in League One Volleyball.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Noah Coolman led the league in takeaways, and possibly highlight plays in the air for the 2025 Colorado Apex!

Major League Table Tennis

THE BEST OF MLTT WEEK 8: Bay Area Blasters Lily Zhang

Rock League

Rock League Unveils Historic Inaugural Rosters. For the first time ever, Rock League has unveiled the full rosters and team identities for curling's first fully professional league. Sixty elite athletes. Six global franchises. One mixed-gender competition redefining the sport.







United Football League Stories from December 30, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.