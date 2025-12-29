UFL Names Ricky Proehl as Head Coach of St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - The United Football League announced today that St. Louis Rams legend Ricky Proehl has been named head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks, returning to the team where he served as wide receivers coach in 2023. Proehl replaces Anthony Becht who was named head coach of the Orlando Storm last week. The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon.

"Ricky Proehl is the perfect fit to step into the shoes of head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks," said Brandon. "He has not only achieved greatness on the gridiron as a player and a coach, but he is deeply rooted in The Gateway City where he was a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams and an assistant coach with the St. Louis Battlehawks."

A member of "The Greatest Show on Turf", Proehl made the game-winning touchdown catch for the Rams in the 1999 NFC Championship against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-6) and then went on to help the team to its dramatic 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. He played in three more Super Bowls with the Rams (Super Bowl XXXVI), Carolina Panthers (XXXVIII) and Indianapolis Colts (Super Bowl XLI) where he earned his second Super Bowl ring. During his 17-year NFL playing career, Proehl was a member of the Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals (1990-94), Seattle Seahawks (1995-96), Chicago Bears (1997), St. Louis Rams (1998-2002), Carolina Panthers (2003-05), and the Indianapolis Colts (2006), making 669 receptions for 8,878 yards and 54 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

"I have so many meaningful and special memories of St. Louis- not only because of the success on the field, but because of the people who made it feel like home," said Proehl. "I valued the opportunity to work alongside Anthony Becht, wish him the very best, and am truly honored to return now as the Battlehawks head coach. Since my playing career, my focus has been on developing players and helping them reach the next level. We will continue that commitment as we work to bring another football championship to the best sports town in the country."

After his playing career, Proehl moved into the coaching ranks with the Carolina Panthers (2011-16), where he helped guide the team to an appearance in Super Bowl 50, his fifth Super Bowl. Selected in the third round (58th overall pick) of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Cardinals, Proehl was inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame in 2002.

"We are excited to welcome Ricky Proehl back as head coach of the St. Louis Battlehawks," said David Dykeman, UFL Senior Vice President of Football Operations & Chief of Staff. "Ricky had a legendary career in the city of St. Louis and we know this franchise and fan base will be so excited to welcome him back."







