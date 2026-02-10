A Super Bowl Champion returns to St. Louis, this time as head coach

ARLINGTON, TX - From Super Bowl Champion, to NFL assistant, to a stint with the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2023, and now back again, this time at the helm in 2026. Ricky Proehl returns to lead professional football in St. Louis, and with that return comes immense pressure as he searches for the city's first spring championship.

Proehl has a championship pedigree in St. Louis. A winner of Super Bowl XXXIV and XLI as a wide receiver for the Rams, he was a key piece of "The Greatest Show on Turf." He helped send the Rams to an NFC Championship Game after hauling in an unforgettable 30-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Warner with 4:44 remaining. Now, back in St. Louis in a vital role, Proehl will look to bring football glory back to The Lou once again.

As he builds his staff, Proehl hired AJ Smith as offensive coordinator and Corey Chamblin as defensive coordinator. An offensive-minded player and coach, Proehl expressed his excitement about working with Smith.

"AJ's aggressive offensive approach perfectly hits the vision we have for this team."

Proehl is now just weeks away from his head coaching debut against the defending UFL Champion DC Defenders on March 28 at The Dome at America's Center. After nearing a championship in back-to-back seasons, expectations are high. But the first-year head coach has embraced the challenge.

"Opening the season at home is special, especially in a place like this. Our fans show up, they're loud, and they give our players a real edge."

Proehl remembers the buzz that surrounded winning football in St. Louis, and the city is hungry for that energy once again.

There are also intriguing storylines ahead. In Week Three, Proehl faces AJ McCarron and the Stallions, a quarterback he once coached during his time with the Battlehawks. In Week Five, he meets Anthony Becht and the Orlando Storm, a head coach Proehl previously worked under in St. Louis. Familiar faces quickly turn into compelling rivalries.

Training camp opens on February 23, and anticipation continues to build for Proehl and the Battlehawks. Ricky is back in St. Louis, and this spring, he will look to deliver another monumental moment in The Lou.







