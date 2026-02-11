DC Defenders and Columbus Aviators Complete Player Trade

Published on February 10, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders announced today that the team has acquired tight end Briley Moore from the Columbus Aviators in exchange for nose tackle Patrick Jenkins.

Moore returns to the Defenders after being selected by Columbus in the 2026 UFL Draft. He previously spent the past two seasons with DC, appearing in four games during the 2024 season, when he recorded seven receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown. His season was impacted by a knee injury suffered in Week 3, though he later returned to action.

Moore returned fully healthy in 2025, playing in all 10 games for the Defenders and totaling 15 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He played collegiately at Kansas State, where he was a key contributor in the Wildcats' passing game and earned All-Big 12 recognition during his career.

Jenkins was originally selected by DC in the 2026 UFL Draft.

The Defenders continue preparations for the 2026 United Football League season.







