Jackson Tallies Three Scores in DC's 44-26 Win over Columbus

Published on April 3, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - In the highest scoring game of the 2026 UFL season so far, the DC Defenders by Deon Jackson, who ran for three touchdowns, secured their first win of the season with a 44-26 victory over the Columbus Aviators at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Jackson opened the game's scoring on DC's first drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown to give the Defenders a 6-0 lead.

Columbus quickly countered on the next drive when quarterback Jalan McClendon used his legs to rush six yards to the endzone to tie the game at seven apiece.

DC turned up the scoring in the second quarter against the Aviators with 17 points courtesy of a 35-yard field goal from Matt McCrane, a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Xazavian Valladay and another rushing score from Jackson to give DC a 24-7 advantage.

The Aviators were able to chip away at DC's lead late in the second half after capitalizing on a muffed punt by Keke Coutee. The special teams error led to a six-yard rushing score by running back Zaquandre White and set the score at 24-14 Defenders at the half.

Jackson continued his standout night in the third quarter when he ripped a 48-yard rushing touchdown to put DC up 31-14 with less than eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu recorded his first touchdown pass of the 2026 season with a short pass to tight end Briley Moore, who raced 21 yards to the endzone to extend DC's lead to 38-14.

Columbus continued to bring the fight when McClendon threw an eight-yard passing touchdown to tight end Alize Mack which set the score at 38-20 with seven seconds left in the third quarter.

DC was able to add a couple of field goals from McCrane (25 yards, 35 yards) to further distance themselves in the fourth quarter and cement the 44-26 victory.

The Defenders will return home to the nation's capital next week and will face the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 11 with kickoff set for noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.







United Football League Stories from April 3, 2026

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