DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu out for Season with Injury

Published on May 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris announced Monday that starting quarterback Jordan Ta'amu will be placed on Injured Reserve and miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a season-ending injury in the first quarter of last week's game against Louisville.

Ta'amu was putting together an MVP-caliber season for the Defenders before the injury, completing 109-of-177 passes for 1,515 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 46 carries for 198 yards across eight games. He was already

"We never want to lose a quarterback of that caliber, especially a guy who's been an MVP-level player and championship leader for us," said Harris. "But we still have a really good football team, and we are going to rally behind Spencer (Sanders) and Jason (Bean)."

Spencer Sanders originally joined the DC Defenders in 2025 after an impressive collegiate career with Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he totaled a 30-11 record over 41 starts, completing 784-of-1,282 (61.2%) for 9,831 yards 70 touchdowns, while also adding 504 rushes for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Bean joined the Defenders earlier this year in a trade with the Louisville Kings where he previously started three games completing 58-of-122 passes for 819 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while also adding 63 rushing yards on 16 carries. Prior to his time in the UFL, Bean spent time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad after playing collegiately at the University of Kansas and the University of North Texas. He started 30 games completing 414-of-699 passes for 5,969 yards and 55 touchdowns to go with 1,342 yards rushing and 14 rushing touchdowns on 251 attempts and earned MVP honors at the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Additional roster updates will be provided as available.

UP NEXT

The DC Defenders head to Orlando to face the Orlando Storm on Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium.







United Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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