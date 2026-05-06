2025 DC Defenders Honored with UFL Championship Rings

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The DC Defenders received their 2025 UFL Championship rings Monday night at Troy's in Arlington, Texas, as former and current members of the team came together to celebrate a title run that nobody in the organization will ever forget.

It was a beautiful night at Troy's, with friends, family, coaches, and players all in attendance to celebrate the incredible journey of the 2025 Defenders. From the people behind the scenes to the stars on the field, it was a night centered around appreciation, memories, and a championship season that earned its place in league history.

UFL President/CEO Russ Brandon opened the ceremony with a powerful message about the Defenders organization, praising the culture that had been built in DC and the leadership that helped carry the team to the top. He specifically reflected on Shannon Harris' rise from interim head coach to UFL champion.

"Back in 2022, I looked around at this staff, and I knew there was something special. And when Reggie [Barlow] came in to discuss his exit, and about giving Shannon the opportunity to lead this team," Brandon said. "Shannon, I can't say enough about you and your leadership, and you are the first one that's going to get this ring."

The crowd roared as Harris made his way to the stage, where the championship head coach made sure to shine the spotlight right back onto the people around him.

"We have the best support staff in the league. We got the best players in the league. We got the best coaches in the league. And, we're grateful for them as well."

Harris also made it clear that while this celebration was about honoring the past, the Defenders are far from satisfied with only one title.

"This is a special group of guys. I'm so excited for this moment, and to celebrate this with them. And hey man, we all know, right? What's better than one, right? Two!"

One by one, players were called to the stage to receive their championship rings, each moment bringing smiles, laughs, and plenty of memories from a team that battled all the way to the top. For many, it was a night they will remember for a long time.

When catching up with 2025 UFL Championship Game MVP Jordan Ta'amu, he quickly reflected on the motivation that fueled his dominant performance on the biggest stage.

"The night before when I got the news I wasn't MVP, I let my teammates even know. They saw the hunger, they saw the anger in my eyes, and they knew I was gonna go out there and perform at a high level," said Ta'amu. "Nothing was gonna stop me from getting the trophy. That was the most important thing."

Cornell Powell, who now owns championship rings from the college level, NFL, and UFL, also shared his appreciation for another unforgettable journey.

"Every journey is special within itself. Just being able to go out there with a new group of guys and just go out there and dominate week in and week out," said Powell. "Then for the ultimate goal of a championship, it's something that you dream of on any level. I definitely don't take it for granted."

The celebration honored what the Defenders accomplished in 2025, but the focus has already shifted toward what could be next. DC currently sits atop the UFL standings at 5-1 and returns to action this Saturday against the Louisville Kings at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 5, 2026

2025 DC Defenders Honored with UFL Championship Rings - DC Defenders

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