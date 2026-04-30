ABC/ESPN Beer Booth Broadcast Debuts this Saturday at Audi Field

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







The UFL on ESPN kicks off the second half of its 2026 regular season with Week 6 (April 30-May 3). The familiar team of signature spring football experts continues leading the way across ESPN networks, bringing fans inside the game in innovative and engaging ways.

ESPN's commentator schedule for the remainder of the regular season is available below. ESPN's full coverage plans for the UFL Playoffs and exclusive presentation of the United Bowl will be announced soon.

Week 6 | In the stands

On Saturday, May 2, Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones will bring fans a unique perspective on ABC as they call the third quarter of the Dallas Renegades taking on the DC Defenders from the top of section 138 - the home of the famed Beer Snake at Audi Field (weather permitting). Cole Cubelic and Max Browne will continue providing real-time interviews and access from field level throughout the game.

2026 UFL on ESPN commentator schedule - Weeks 6-10

Week Date Time (ET) Game Where to watch

Week 6 Sat, May 2 12 p.m. Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders ABC Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Max Browne

Week 7 Sat, May 9 8 p.m. Dallas Renegades at Birmingham Stallions ESPN Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill

Week 8 Sat, May 16 12 p.m. DC Defenders at Louisville Kings ABC Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas

3 p.m. Houston Gamblers at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Tom Luginbill

Week 9 Sat, May 23 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Columbus Aviators ABC Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Murray, Sam Acho

Sun, May 24 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Gamblers ESPN2 Lowell Galindo, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas

Week 10 Sat, May 30 3 p.m. Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions ESPN2 Lowell Galindo, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas

Sun, May 31 12 p.m. Orlando Storm at DC Defenders ABC, ESPN Deportes ABC: Matt Schumacker, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ESPN Deportes: Javier Trejo Garay, Mauricio Gutiérrez







United Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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