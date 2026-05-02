DC Remains Scorching Hot, Secures Fifth Straight Victory

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - Another weekend, another thoroughly dominant showing from Shannon Harris's Defenders. Jordan Ta'amu exploded for three first-half touchdowns, and the defense handled the rest. DC secured its fifth straight victory, while Dallas dropped a third consecutive game after opening the season 3-0.

The Renegades had the first scoring chance of this heavyweight clash. Austin Reed was forced to the sideline after a big hit, and backup Luke Lehnen entered. Lehnen burst free for 21 yards and helped move Dallas into scoring position.

However, Colton Theaker hit the upright from 47 yards out, and the game remained scoreless. Missed opportunities became the theme for the Renegades.

The Defenders wasted no time capitalizing. Briley Moore took a short pass upfield and exploded for 52 yards. Two plays later, Ta'amu high-pointed a throw to Erik Ezukanma in the end zone, where he made an impressive twisting grab for the first score of the game. It was Ezukanma's first touchdown of the season.

DC's defense then turned Dallas over on downs and flipped it into more points. Ta'amu followed with another sharp drive, highlighted by two completions of 15-plus yards to Ty Scott and Braylon Sanders.

On fourth-and-two, Ta'amu got the ball out quickly to Mason Fairchild, who weaved into the end zone from 13 yards out. It marked Fairchild's first touchdown of the season as new faces found pay dirt in Week Six and DC jumped ahead 14-0.

Reed and the Renegades needed an answer offensively, but another costly turnover stunned them. Former NFL first-rounder Deandre Baker picked him off and gave the Defenders prime field position in the red zone.

DC made them pay in a blink.

Cornell Powell hauled in arguably the catch of the year, reeling in a missile from Ta'amu with one hand in the end zone. Ta'amu's third passing touchdown of the first half pushed the lead to 21-0.

Matt McCrane added to the first-half cushion with a 56-yard field goal, once again showcasing his elite leg strength.

Dallas had one final chance to get on the board before halftime. Reed moved the Renegades into scoring range with timely completions to Deontay Burnett and Tyler Vaughns. However, Theaker missed again, this time from 52 yards out.

DC led 24-0 at the half. Ta'amu posted another monster first half with 163 yards, three touchdowns, and a 141.4 quarterback rating.

The Renegades finally broke through in the third quarter. Reed connected with Burnett for 53 yards, and Tyler Vaughns followed with a 14-yard touchdown. Vaughns reached the end zone for the first time since Week Three, pulling Dallas within 18 after a failed two-point try.

After a defensive stop, Dallas looked set to get the ball back as DC lined up to punt.

Instead, the Defenders dialed up a fake. The snap went directly to Ferrod Gardner, who raced five yards beyond the sticks for a first down.

Dallas' defense answered when it had to. On second-and-goal from the two-yard line, a miscue on a pass to an offensive lineman led to an incredible one-handed interception by Qwynterrio Cole.

The Renegades had life again, but couldn't cash in. They turned it over on downs in the red zone as DC's defense once again slammed the door.

Despite a stronger second half, multiple costly penalties on Dallas' defense and special teams proved damaging. Roughing the punter and a third-down pass interference both extended DC's late fourth-quarter drive.

The Defenders defense again looked every bit as legit as advertised. They kept Reed in check all afternoon and were nearly flawless. Micah Baskerville and Deontay Anderson led the unit with six tackles each.

Tashawn Bower impressed for the Renegades with 1.5 sacks, while Ajene Harris and Domenique Davis each recorded eight tackles.

Following the win, the Defenders remain at home to host the Louisville Kings on Saturday at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.







United Football League Stories from May 2, 2026

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