Only in the UFL: Real-Time Metrics Bringing Fans Closer to the Game

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - Have you ever been at a baseball game and looked up to check pitch velocity or exit velocity? Imagine getting that same type of instant data at a football game. In the UFL, fans can.

Innovation is built into every aspect of the UFL game experience, and no other football league in the world provides ball velocity, spin rate, and ball carrier speed in real time quite like the UFL. numbers are presented live on the main venue scoreboard, giving fans another level of appreciation for the talent on the field.

At a baseball game, a 100 MPH pitch flashing across the board turns heads. The same goes for when a ball carrier eclipses 20 MPH or when a quarterback uncorks a throw at more than 50 MPH.

Other football leagues may track advanced metrics, but no league presents them to fans in real time like the UFL. It is another innovative feature helping grow the game and enhance the fan experience.

"Prior to the start of the season, I met with our technology team and we challenged ourselves to find a partner that could enhance the fan experience through innovation," said Scott Harniman, SVP of Media and Innovation for the UFL. "By introducing Sportable's player and ball tracking data live in our venues, we're able to highlight the exceptional athleticism of our players as the action unfolds right in front of fans."

The UFL also tracks unique performance data such as total distance covered, sprint yards accumulated while running 18 MPH or faster, top workloads, and more.

Through five weeks of the 2026 season, UFL players have posted numbers that stack up with some of the best in football.

Beginning at quarterback, Jalan McClendon leads the UFL with a top pass velocity of 52.50 MPH. Jordan Ta'amu is close behind at 52.10 MPH. McClendon has also dominated the spin rate leaderboard, owning the top five highest marks this season, including a maximum spin rate of 775.8 RPM.

According to NFL Combine data, McClendon's 52.50 MPH throw would rank alongside some of the top arms in football. That mark is tied with Brock Purdy and higher than Lamar Jackson's recorded combine velocity.

Austin Reed leads all quarterbacks in air yards with a top throw distance of 50.40 yards, with Ta'amu trailing by just three yards.

In terms of pure speed, Anthony McFarland leads all UFL ball carriers with a top speed of 22.34 MPH. Tyler Vaughns is right behind at 22.32 MPH, while Elijhah Badger (22.30) and Hakeem Butler (22.27) have also delivered elite numbers.

For comparison, the fastest ball carrier speed in the NFL last season was Jonathan Taylor at 22.38 MPH. McFarland's top mark would have ranked third in the 2025 NFL season, while Vaughns, Badger, and Butler would all place inside the top ten ahead of stars such as Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The UFL continues to push the game forward through innovation and access. The next time you are at a UFL game, look up at the digital scoreboard and keep an eye on the live metrics happening in real time.







United Football League Stories from April 30, 2026

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