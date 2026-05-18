Orlando Punches Ticket While St. Louis and DC Slip, Week 8 Shakes up Playoff Race

Published on May 18, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - May 18, 2026 - Week Eight of the UFL delivered exactly what the league needed: thrilling finishes, playoff clinches, and massive upsets. Even through eight weeks, every team remains mathematically alive with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Current UFL playoff picture:

Orlando Storm: 6-2 (clinched)

St. Louis Battlehawks: 5-3

DC Defenders: 5-3

Birmingham Stallions: 4-4 (own head-to-head tiebreaker over Louisville)

Louisville Kings: 4-4

Dallas Renegades: 3-5

Houston Gamblers: 3-5

Columbus Aviators: 2-6

The Orlando Storm kicked off Week Eight with a Friday night victory over the Dallas Renegades at Fort Hood in the first-ever professional football game played on a military base.

Jack Plummer guided the Storm to the win with 308 total yards and two rushing touchdowns, including an explosive 71-yard score. Both Jashaun Corbin and KJ Hamler added rushing touchdowns of their own.

Chris Rowland delivered yet another standout performance with nine receptions for 90 yards. He is well on his way to leading the UFL in all-purpose yards for the second consecutive season.

With the victory, the Storm became the first team to clinch a postseason berth, marking head coach Anthony Becht's third straight trip to the playoffs.

Saturday quickly turned into upset city around the UFL.

It began in a loud and hostile environment at Lynn Family Stadium, where the Louisville Kings conquered the DC Defenders for the second straight week.

After a 36-minute rain delay, the game exploded instantly. Within the first 30 seconds, there were already 14 points on the board. Ty Scott opened the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown reception before Tyler Hudson answered immediately, taking the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to the house.

However, DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu suffered an injury and missed the final three quarters. Louisville took advantage and stole the game, 33-30. The Kings defense came alive with four takeaways, four sacks, and five tackles for loss.

Louisville kept its season alive with the victory while also preventing DC from clinching a playoff berth on its home field.

Meanwhile in St. Louis, the Houston Gamblers kept the Battlehawks from clinching in front of a packed Battledome crowd.

As heavy underdogs, Houston came out swinging and never let up. Jontre Kirklin hauled in his first touchdown of the season, Kary Vincent Jr. delivered a pick-six, and Lawrence Keys broke free for a 35-yard score, all before halftime.

Luis Perez and the Battlehawks offense struggled to find rhythm all afternoon. St. Louis finished just 1-for-6 in the red zone and 2-for-11 on third down despite totaling 365 yards of offense.

There are not many problems in Houston when the Gamblers defense is making plays like that in key moments. They kept their playoff hopes alive and will get another shot at St. Louis in Week Nine back in Houston.

Week Eight concluded on a brutally hot Sunday afternoon in Birmingham, where the Stallions defense powered the team to its third straight victory over the Columbus Aviators.

With turf temperatures reportedly reaching 140 degrees at points during the game, the heat became a major factor as the two teams combined for just 17 points.

Birmingham slammed the door shut in the fourth quarter. Already leading 7-3, Steven Gilmore blocked a field goal, scooped it himself, and raced all the way to the end zone. Gilmore stuffed the stat sheet with the touchdown, an interception, and three additional tackles.

Tae Crowder added another monster performance with 11 tackles, marking his fourth double-digit tackle game of the season. He now leads the league with 64 total tackles.

Week Nine begins Friday night in Orlando, where the Storm are set to host the DC Defenders at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Round two between the Stallions and Aviators is slated for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

The weekend wraps up with a Sunday twin bill. First, the Kings host the Renegades at 4:00 PM ET on FOX, followed by the rematch between the Battlehawks and Gamblers at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.







United Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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