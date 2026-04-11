DC Rides Historic Performance in Return to Audi Field, Wins Second Straight Game

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - The Defenders did not disappoint in their return to Audi Field. A historic first half powered DC to a massive victory as they once again put up big scoring numbers and improved to 2-1. In fact, the 38-point win marks the largest margin of victory in UFL history.

The biggest storyline entering the game revolved around Houston's quarterback room. With both Hunter Dekkers and Nolan Henderson unavailable due to injury, head coach Kevin Sumlin turned to Taulia Tagovailoa to lead the offense on Saturday.

However, the story all afternoon was DC's dominance on both sides of the ball.

The Defenders wasted no time getting rolling in their homecoming. UFL leading rusher Deon Jackson broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown on DC's second play from scrimmage. Jackson, who scored three times last weekend, picked up right where he left off.

DC's stout defense followed with an early stop and quickly handed the ball back to the offense. That set up Matt McCrane from 60 yards out, and for the second time this season, McCrane drilled the four-point field goal to extend DC's lead to 11-0.

As Houston's offense struggled to find rhythm early, DC looked poised to add more. But the Gamblers defense answered with a big play when Jordan Ta'amu took a shot to the end zone on third-and-long and was intercepted by Major Burns, Ta'amu's fourth interception of the season.

Houston had a chance to respond on fourth-and-short and it appeared Tagovailoa had room to convert with his legs, but he lost the football. Bryce Thompson scooped it up for DC, setting the Defenders up in scoring position. McCrane capitalized again, this time connecting from 46 yards to push the lead to 14-0.

DC's defense delivered once more on Houston's next possession in even bigger fashion. Gareon Conley intercepted Tagovailoa and returned it 70 yards to the house, sending Audi Field into a frenzy and giving the Defenders a commanding 21-0 lead.

Right before halftime, offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss reached deep into his bag of tricks. Facing 4th-and-3, Jordan Ta'amu sneakily handed it off to Briley Moore, who was lined up at fullback in the I-formation. As Ta'amu rolled out to the right, Houston's defense bit hard and flowed with him, leaving Moore to slip out left untouched and stroll into the end zone before taking a trip to the DC faithful to celebrate with the beer snake.

DC entered halftime with a 28-0 advantage, the largest halftime lead in UFL history.

The Defenders wasted little time adding on after the break. They marched downfield with help from several Houston penalties, and McCrane knocked through his third field goal of the afternoon to extend the lead further.

Houston finally found the scoreboard in the third quarter. A 23-yard completion to Lawrence Keys moved the Gamblers into striking distance before Tagovailoa connected with Justin Hall for a 6-yard touchdown. The score marked Houston's first passing touchdown of the season.

DC answered in the fourth quarter as Ta'amu tossed his first touchdown pass of the game to Briley Moore. Moore went up over two defenders and hauled it in, capping off a huge day for the tight end.

Abram Smith put the finishing touches on the victory. He rushed in from 15 yards out, marking back-to-back 40-plus point performances for the Defenders.

It was a thoroughly dominant performance by the Defenders from start to finish. DC's defense held Houston to just 214 total yards and recorded four sacks. Gabe Taylor turned in his best performance of the season with six total tackles, five solo stops, and his first sack of the year, while Derick Roberson wreaked havoc with a pair of sacks of his own.

Justin Hall led all receivers with nine receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

DC will seek revenge next week against St. Louis as the two meet again in Round Two at Audi Field next Saturday at 12:30 PM ET on ABC.







United Football League Stories from April 11, 2026

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