DC Defenders and Louisville Kings Complete Player Trade

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

DC Defenders News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The DC Defenders announced today that the team has acquired quarterback Jason Bean from the Louisville Kings in exchange for quarterback Mike DiLiello.

Through four games with the Kings this season, Bean has completed 58 of 122 passes for 819 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has carried the ball 16 times for an additional 63 yards.

The 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP, Bean played three seasons at the University of Kansas after beginning his collegiate career with three seasons at the University of North Texas. He has also spent time on the practice squad with the Indianapolis Colts.

DiLiello appeared in seven games over the last two seasons with the Defenders.

The Defenders travel to face the Birmingham Stallions this Friday for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.







United Football League Stories from April 19, 2026

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