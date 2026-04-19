Orlando Storm and Birmingham Stallions Complete Trade

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm News Release







ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Storm announced that the team has acquired quarterback Matt Corral and defensive end Amani Bledsoe from the Birmingham Stallions in exchange for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Corral appeared in four games for the Stallions this season, completing 71-of-110 passes for 768 yards, fourth in the UFL. During the Stallions' championship season in 2024, Corral completed 9-for-11 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the USFL conference championship game. Corral was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Bledsoe was selected by the Stallions in Day One of the 2026 UFL Draft. Bledsoe has appeared in four games this season, recording 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack. Bledsoe spent the 2025 season with the Dallas Renegades, finishing with 17 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 10 games played.

The Orlando Storm play their next game at home against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday, Apr. 25, 7p.m. ET.







United Football League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.