UFL Announces Two Trades Involving Four Teams and Four Quarterbacks

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League has announced today a pair of trades involving four teams.

The Birmingham Stallions have acquired quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from the Orlando Storm in exchange for quarterback Matt Corral, and defensive end Amani Bledsoe.

Selected by Orlando in the January UFL Draft, Thompson-Robinson has appeared in one game this season for the Storm. Originally a fifth-round selection by Cleveland in the 2023 NFL Draft, he spent two seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Thompson-Robinson played collegiately for UCLA, where he completed his career as the Bruins all-time leader in total offense (12,536-only UCLA player to ever record over 12,000 yards), completions (860), total touchdowns (116), touchdown passes (88) and passing yards (10,710).

Corral who started the first four games for the Stallions, completed 71 of 110 passes this season for 768 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has rushed seven times for nine yards. He spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Birmingham and has previously been a member of the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings. Corral was a third-round pick to the Panthers out of Ole Miss.

Bledsoe has 13 tackles, one sack and one TFL in four games for Birmingham this season. He recorded 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Dallas Renegades last season. Bledsoe has played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans and spent time on the practice squad with the Atlanta Falcons.

In a separate transaction, the D.C. Defenders have acquired quarterback Jason Bean from the Louisville Kings in exchange for quarterback Mike DiLiello.

Through four games with Louisville this season, Bean has completed 58 of 122 passes for 819 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He has added 63 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP, Bean played three seasons at the University of Kansas after beginning his collegiate career with three seasons at the University of North Texas. He has also spent time on the practice squad with the Indianapolis Colts.

DiLiello appeared in seven games over the last two seasons with the Defenders. In 2025, he completed 26-56 passes with two touchdowns and added 73 yards on 17 carries. He has appeared in one game this season. DiLiello spent is final two college seasons at Austin Peay. throwing for 5,611 yards and 49 touchdowns, with 21 interceptions and totaling over 600 rushing yards during that span.







United Football League Stories from April 19, 2026

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